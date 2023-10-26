GardX set to celebrate 20th anniversary by launching raft of innovations

GardX is set to unveil a raft of innovations as the firm looks to celebrate its 20th anniversary in style next month.

Released as part of the firm’s ‘Transformation @ Twenty’ strategy, bosses say the new offerings represent the culmination of two years’ development.

They have also labelled them ‘the most significant co-ordinated launches in the history of the company’, as the outfit marks two decades of business.

Although it is yet to be revealed exactly what is being unveiled, sources close to GardX say that each new product, commitment, innovation and digital deployment has been designed to ‘positively disrupt the industry’.

Victor Coutin, founder and chairman of GardX, said: ‘A spirit of restless innovation and pushing boundaries has been the lifeblood of GardX for 20 years.

‘Therefore, it just wouldn’t feel right to mark our 20th anniversary by looking back with nostalgia. Instead, we want to look forward with ambition, and with a renewed commitment to our industry, and our partner dealers and OEMs.

‘The last 20 years has been a fantastic journey and one we look back on with many fond memories.

‘Back in 2003, we never expected the business to become the global pioneer that it has, representing some of the world’s most prestigious automotive brands.

‘Our core client promise of “a guarantee that every part of our business exists to drive more growth for yours” is as relevant today as it was 20 years ago, and that promise has never been more important for our clients as it is today.’

What can customers expect from GardX?

Ahead of the releases, we caught up with GardX to find out what punters can expect to see as part of the Transformation @ Twenty stategy.

Here is what they had to say…

New product releases designed to positively disrupt the industry

The raft of upcoming product releases includes the latest in tech-focused digital F&I solutions and enhancements across GardX’s core range of world-renowned vehicle protection systems, along with the imminent launch of two completely new vehicle protection products.

One is a new graphene product and the other is a new elite vehicle protection system, designed specifically for premium and prestige vehicles.

GardX has also shared plans to release updates to its sustainability vision – a commitment that is already shaping the company’s strategy.

There are significant industry-leading developments across the four foundations to GardX’s sustainable plan, including product & packaging, manufacturing, operations and new innovations.

GardX will launch the industry’s first and only integrated testing, reporting, certification and warranty solution for battery-electric vehicles. It is poised to be launched to the market within weeks and is set to be ‘game-changing’ in the BEV sector.

Transformation through digitalisation

While digital transformation has been positioned at the heart of GardX since the launch of the Ignite strategy in 2022, perhaps the most impressive of all announcements was the launch of the much-anticipated GardX Connect – a digital ecosystem and suite of support services designed to maximise value-added product and insurance opportunities and transform business growth.

Designed to turbocharge value-added-product sales and customer service through digitalisation, automation and optimisation, GardX Connect is an ecosystem that the company says will revolutionise the omni-channel experience, creating a competitive edge for dealers and OEMs, with an elite customer experience at the heart of everything.

Future-facing ambitions

This all comes at a time when GardX continues to flourish domestically and internationally.

The company’s insurance arm – GardX Assure – has recently celebrated its position as the industry’s leading OEM partner of choice in the UK insured sector.

The group is also accelerating its international strategy to drive growth across the globe, expanding its presence across Europe, Central & South America, the Middle East and north Africa, as well as the Asia-Pacific region to further expand dealer and OEM partnerships in international territories.

Billy Coutin, CEO of GardX, said: ‘Transformation @ Twenty is more than a catchy tagline. The depth and ambition of these co-ordinated timed launches is something our industry has never seen, and it simply doesn’t happen overnight.

‘We’ve been planning and developing this for the past two years. We understand the industry and the very real pressures that our clients face today.

‘Therefore, we wanted to mark this special anniversary by unleashing new tangible products and initiatives that our clients can benefit from.

‘Our team very much considers this a statement of intent as GardX embarks on its third decade of rapid growth and transformational thinking.

‘We’ll of course be sharing further details of each element and product launch in the coming days and weeks.

‘As always, everything we have done is designed to drive clients’ growth and bring benefits to their businesses, as they continue to evolve and adapt to the changing needs of the customer of the future.’

Main image composite copyright © Blackball Media 2023