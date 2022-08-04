GardX’s Ignite strategy set to accelerate dealers’ and OEMs’ growth

GardX International today unveiled further details of its Ignite strategy and how it’s designed to accelerate growth for its dealers and OEMs.

The company aims to become the global number one provider of vehicle protection and F&I products, enabled by world-class technology solutions.

This vision underpins GardX’s goal to become a truly digital-first business that harnesses technology and data to support its clients throughout the entire customer journey, by delivering value-added products and services.

Dylan Haskell, GardX group chief revenue officer, pictured above, said: ‘The industry has and continues to evolve at such a rapid pace, where we, as the only integrated partner for vehicle protection, insurance products and digital solutions, are in a great place to accelerate our clients’ growth.

‘Our Ignite strategy is the next evolution of our business, where we are committed to setting new global benchmarks when it comes to client development and account management.

‘Our clients remain at the heart of our company, which is echoed in the GardX core promise: “A guarantee that every part of our business exists to drive more growth for yours”.

‘With that in mind, we believe that we need to take a systematic approach to transforming the business through the following key strategic pillars.’

Get more from Car Dealer Premium stories

Used car data

Magazine early access Register Or Sign in

Transform the overall customer value proposition

Revolutionise its digital offering and overall value proposition for clients

Provide clients with an integrated, yet diverse portfolio of products and solutions, enabled by industry-leading technology and data solutions

Continuously introduce new innovative products for clients across all its business sectors to maximise value

Invest in future growth engines, business models and channels to meet evolving consumer demands

Enhance marketing, sales and account management functions

Further invest in dedicated client development and account management operations to enhance and deliver world-class client service levels

Accelerate its international growth and enter new markets via aggressive M&A strategy to provide global reach to clients for international/regional partnerships

Transform its marketing and go-to-market approach to ensure product offering is maximised

Strengthen the GardX brand to deliver on a global stage

Evolve the operating model and enhance capabilities

Modernise its core business operations to provide clients with faster access to data and reporting

Further optimise its manufacturing and up-stream supply chain processes and operations to drive clients’ operational efficiencies

Further invest and evolve the organisation structure and its employees, aligned to deliver this new strategy

Drive the highest global standards of governance and compliance excellence in the regulated sector

‘We are confident that through these strategic pillars we will transform our overall customer value proposition, enhance our account management services and provide industry-leading, world-class technology and data solutions to all our clients that will in turn accelerate their own growth agendas,’ continued Haskell.

‘This strategy is truly exciting, where we are currently undertaking our biggest recruitment drive in almost 20 years, looking for an array of positions across the entire business.’

For all new GardX International job roles, please visit here.