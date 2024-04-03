Genesis continues UK expansion as luxury brand begins sales in Leeds

Genesis has begun sales of its premium luxury vehicles in Leeds.

The Hyundai-backed brand arrived in the UK in May 2021, opening Studio concepts in shopping centres and offering five petrol and diesel cars with a ‘we come to you’ service.

It has since expanded its line-up with three all-electric vehicles.

Currently operating remotely via Stratstone, Genesis Leeds is now offering the South Korean marque across West Yorkshire.

Once a customer’s car is ready, one of Genesis’s personal assistants delivers it and demonstrates the various features.

A personal assistant also arranges collection and delivery of the car for its services.

Stratstone is carrying the ‘we come to you’ promise through for customers living within a 35-mile radius.

Following the news last summer that Stratstone had partnered with Genesis, Genesis Leeds has hired a brand manager and personal assistants, who together comprise the sales team, as well as aftersales personnel,with used cars already on sale.

David Lucas, group vice-president of Stratstone, said: ‘We’re delighted to have officially added Genesis to our luxury OEM rostra and that our first Stratstone Genesis retail function is now in operation.

‘Over the past few months, we have been fielding customer inquiries ready for our go-live date, and we’re confident that Genesis’s EVs will prove to be popular with drivers in West Yorkshire.’

Jonny Miller, brand director at Genesis Motor UK, added: ‘This is a significant step forward for both the brand and our Genesis customers in West Yorkshire.

‘Working in close partnership with Genesis Leeds we are increasing the access and touchpoints to Genesis as we continue on our growth journey.

‘Leeds is a key area for us and we look forward to seeing more Genesis cars on the road in the area.’

Stratstone opened its Genesis sales operation yesterday (Apr 2) and is one of seven dealer partners across the UK appointed by the brand.