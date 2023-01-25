Genesis announces plans to open Edinburgh site later this year as firm continues to expand

Genesis has announced it is to open a new dealership in Edinburgh with the Scottish site due to open over the summer.

The EV manufacturer is to open the Genesis Studio Edinburgh in the heart of the Scottish capital later on this year.

The facility will allow buyers to make the most of the company’s Korean-inspired hospitality while exploring its range of electric cars.

Bosses say the premises will create new jobs in the city and a recruitment of both retail and support teams will get underway soon.

Andrew Pilkington, managing director of Genesis UK, said ‘The response to Genesis has been very positive in Scotland and we are sure this will continue as we prepare to open our Edinburgh Studio.

‘We are looking forward to recruiting our Edinburgh based retail and support teams and welcoming our Scottish guests this summer.’

The Hyundai-owned luxury brand opened its first UK retail site, at London’s Westfield, in the summer of 2021.

Then last year, it opened its second site in this country at Battersea Power Station.

Car Dealer also reported that talks were ongoing for the firm to take over the premises of a Ted Baker store in Manchester’s exclusive New Cathedral Street.

Read our review of the Genesis GV60 here.

