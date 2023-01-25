Log in
Genesis_Battersea_interiorGenesis_Battersea_interior

News

Genesis announces plans to open Edinburgh site later this year as firm continues to expand

  • New retail premises for Genesis
  • EV firm to open studio in Edinburgh in the summer
  • Recruitment for retail and support staff to begin soon
Advert

Time 1:05 pm, January 25, 2023

Genesis has announced it is to open a new dealership in Edinburgh with the Scottish site due to open over the summer.

The EV manufacturer is to open the Genesis Studio Edinburgh in the heart of the Scottish capital later on this year.

The facility will allow buyers to make the most of the company’s Korean-inspired hospitality while exploring its range of electric cars.

Advert

Bosses say the premises will create new jobs in the city and a recruitment of both retail and support teams will get underway soon.

Andrew Pilkington, managing director of Genesis UK, said ‘The response to Genesis has been very positive in Scotland and we are sure this will continue as we prepare to open our Edinburgh Studio.

‘We are looking forward to recruiting our Edinburgh based retail and support teams and welcoming our Scottish guests this summer.’

Advert

The Hyundai-owned luxury brand opened its first UK retail site, at London’s Westfield, in the summer of 2021.

Then last year, it opened its second site in this country at Battersea Power Station.

Car Dealer also reported that talks were ongoing for the firm to take over the premises of a Ted Baker store in Manchester’s exclusive New Cathedral Street.

Read our review of the Genesis GV60 here.

Car Dealer Live – the future of the car dealer – exclusive conference features talks from leading car dealers, Google and Auto Trader among much more. Find out the full event details and book tickets.

Jack Williams's avatar

Jack joined the Car Dealer team in 2021 as a staff writer. He previously worked as a national newspaper journalist for BNPS Press Agency. He has provided news and motoring stories for a number of national publications including The Sun, The Times and The Daily Mirror.

More stories...

Advert

The latest...

Check out...

Account links...

Car Dealer Magazine

© Blackball Media 2021

Server 51