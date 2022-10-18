Genesis eyes up third UK showroom with talks ongoing over Manchester site

Genesis is eyeing up a new showroom in Manchester as the firm looks to grow its presence outside of London.

Hyundai’s luxury brand is in talks to move into a site on the swanky New Cathedral Street, which is currently occupied by a Ted Baker store.

Negotiations are said to be ongoing with landlord M&G and plans for the development were given the green light by Manchester City Council last week, Place North West reports.

Planning documents, submitted by developers Pegasus Group, outline proposals to transform the unit from a three storey shop to a state-of-the-art showroom.

If it goes ahead, the site will become the third Genesis showroom in the UK – and first outside the capital.

It follows the news last week that the firm has opened a new studio at Battersea Power Station.

That became the brand’s second premises, with a similar site also located in Westfield shopping centre, in Shepherd’s Bush.

Speaking last week, Andrew Pilkington, the UK managing director of Genesis, said: ‘The experience in our studio is a physical mirror of our online experience, from the customer service via our Genesis personal assistants to our transparent pricing options, with no haggling or discounting – the same superb value for every customer.

‘‘We are hugely excited about the opening of our new studio at Battersea Power Station, which represents another big step in our commitment to the UK market, as well as the opportunity to be closer to our customers and deliver a luxury experience.’

With a focus on electrification, the Genesis has announced and released three electric vehicle models in 2022 as it aims to become an all-electric vehicle brand by 2030 and carbon net zero by 2035.

Genesis and M&G have both declined to comment on the Manchester development.

Main image: Inside the Genesis showroom at Battersea Power Station