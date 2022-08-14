Get physical AND fizz-ical with these cool products

We’re well into summer now, and although things might feel a bit unsettled it’s still a great time of the year for getting out and about.

With that in mind, a lot of the latest cool products we’ve spotted take a more outdoors-y approach…

Champagne Carbon эB.03 – circa £247

How do you make a bottle of bubbly that lives up to Bugatti’s track-only Bolide?

That challenge has been accepted by Champagne Carbon, which has created a special-edition bottle of fizz designed to mimic the W16-powered hypercar.

Contained within a carbon-fibre-wrapped bottle, the эB.03 Edition has a vintage 2013 Blanc de Blancs champagne.

Not surprisingly, it doesn’t come cheap, with prices at around £247 a pop, but what a fine accompaniment to a picnic!

GoCycle G4 e-bike – £3,299

The world of e-bikes has really grown in recent years, particularly as battery technology has improved to allow longer ranges.

GoCycle is definitely aimed at the more commuter end of the market, with its G4 e-bike offering a compact foldable design that manages to cram a lot into a small package.

The bike company has recently reduced the G4’s price, which – we’ll admit – still remains quite a lot.

However, many cycle-to-work schemes include the G4, which will help with the cost.

Lowa Trek Evo Mid GTX hiking boots – £210

A good set of hiking boots will last you a long time and Lowa is one of the best in the business for designing just that.

Its new Trek Evo Mid GTX boots have been designed with a more eco-conscious feel, so they’re crafted from entirely vegan materials and you can even replace the soles.

But you still get a waterproof Gore-Tex lining plus added heel and toe protection for when the going gets tough.

Harley-Davidson Serial 1 SWITCH/MTN – £tbc

Harley-Davidson might be known for its classic American motorcycles, but it recently announced that it was branching out into e-bikes with a whole new brand called Serial 1.

The new SWITCH/MTN is one of the latest products of that endeavour.

It’s a proper off-roader, all based around a compact electric motor and battery. It’s even got integrated lights, so you don’t have to worry about fitting new ones.

