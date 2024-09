Get voting in before its too late: Nominations for Car Dealer Used Car Awards 2024 close TODAY

Today is dealers’ last chance to throw their hat in the ring and be in with a chance of winning a prestigious gong at the 2024 Car Dealer Used Car Awards.

The deadline for entries slams shut at 5pm tonight (September 30), meaning time is rapidly running out if you want to be in with a shout of glory.

We will be handing out prizes in a total of 24 categories, including the hugely respected Lifetime Achievement award, as well as seven categories for the best used cars of 2024.

Once again supported by headline sponsor Black Horse, the awards will at the spiritual home of the Used Car Awards – The Brewery in central London, on Monday, November 25.

Wheeler Dealers star Mike Brewer will be steering the event from the stage but if you want to have any chance of winning, you need to cast your vote before the end of the day.

These are the key dates for this year’s awards:

Nominations close: TODAY (Monday, September 30)

Nominations (long list) revealed: Monday, October 7

Shortlist revealed: Monday, October 21

Awards night: Monday, November 25

To be in with a chance of a trophy, our nominations form needs to be completed and the process couldn’t be any more straightforward!

All you need to do is select the category that you’d like to nominate yourself or someone else for on the form and supply the requested details.

From there, all entries will be judged by our Car Dealer experts, who will whittle them down to a nominations list.

The nominees will then be subjected to further judging before a final five go through to the big night, when the winners and highly commended winners will be announced.

The judging process includes our rigorous mystery shopping, which secretly checks how dealers handle inquiries – meaning that anyone hoping to make the shortlist will have to stay on the ball all the time.

A full list of the categories in which dealers can vote can be found below:

Days to Turn, sponsored by Auto Trader

Dealers’ Dealer, sponsored by Trade 2 trade

Diversity and Inclusion, sponsored by MotoNovo Finance

Future Star, sponsored by Northridge Finance

Lifetime Achievement, sponsored by GardX

Manufacturer Used Car Scheme, sponsorship available

Newcomer Dealership, sponsored by Moneybarn

Outstanding Achievement, sponsored by Hilton Car Supermarket

Service and Repair Outlet, sponsorship available

Social Media User, sponsored by iVendi

Specialist Used Car Dealership, sponsorship available

Use of Video, sponsorship available

Used Car Customer Care, sponsored by RAC Dealer Network

Used Car Dealer Principal, sponsorship available

Used Car Dealership: Up To 50 Cars, sponsored by Black Horse

Used Car Dealership: 51-100 Cars, sponsored by Black Horse

Used Car Dealership: Over 100 Cars, sponsored by Black Horse

Used Car Dealership Group, sponsored by Black Horse

Used Car Online Sales Experience, sponsored by Visitor Chat

Used Car Sales Team, sponsored by Motorway

Used Car Supermarket, sponsored by Motors

Used Car Website, sponsorship available

Used Commercial Vehicle Dealer, sponsored by Close Brothers Motor Finance

Used EV Dealership, sponsored by Warrantywise

We’ll also be naming the best used cars in six categories – Small Car, Mid-Sized Car, Executive Car, Sports Car, SUV and AFV – plus the overall Used Car of the Year from those six, with all seven categories sponsored by Autoglym.

Car Dealer founder James Baggott said: ‘Dealers, the clock is ticking! Nominations for the 2024 Car Dealer Used Car Awards close today, so this is your last chance to get your entries in.

‘These awards are more than just a trophy – they are a vital recognition of the hard work and dedication you’ve put into your business.

‘Winning or being shortlisted sets you apart from the competition, boosts customer confidence, and helps drive sales.

‘Don’t miss out on this opportunity to highlight your achievements and gain the recognition you deserve. Get your nominations in before it’s too late!’

The black-tie evening will also feature pre-dinner drinks and a post-awards fun casino, both sponsored by Motors.

Speaking ahead of the event, Brewer said: ‘I am absolutely buzzing to be hosting the Car Dealer Used Car Awards again this year!

‘This is one of the highlights of the automotive calendar, bringing together the best in the business to celebrate their hard work and dedication.

‘As someone who lives and breathes cars, I know how much winning one of these awards means — it’s a real badge of honour that sets you apart in the industry.

‘The night is always packed with excitement, surprises and a whole lot of fun.

‘If you’re in the business of selling cars, you won’t want to miss this chance to be part of something special. So get involved, and who knows? You might be the one driving home with a trophy!’

Car Dealer wants everyone to enjoy themselves at the Used Car Awards and wishes to emphasise that all its events are inclusive. Any kind of offensive behaviour – verbal or physical – will not be tolerated. Anyone deemed to be behaving offensively will be required to leave the venue immediately and the venue’s decision on the matter will be final. No refunds will be given in these circumstances. Those booking tickets assume full responsibility for the behaviour of their attendees. If anyone feels uncomfortable about somebody else’s behaviour, they should report the incident to the venue’s security staff as soon as possible.