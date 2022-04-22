Log in

News

Google reveals electric cars searches are up as people in the UK try to make greener choices

  • Google has revealed the top sustainable searches to mark Earth Day
  • Electric cars make it into the top five searches
  • More people are using Google Maps to search for electric charging points

Time 40 seconds ago

Google searches relating to electric cars have risen significantly according to new data from the technology giant, as people look to live more sustainable lives. 

The figures come from Google’s Search and Maps apps and show that queries relating to electric cars, owning and using them have increased.

Google released the data to mark Earth Day (April 22), revealing the most popular searched for topics around climate since the start of the year.

Advert

Searches linked to electric cars have spiked on Google Maps, with searches for electric vehicle charging stations more than doubling since March last year.

On Google Search the five most searched for topics around climate since the start of the year all related to living more sustainably, with ‘veganism’, ‘recycling’, ‘waste collection’, ‘electric car’ and ‘landfill’ being the most searched terms on the issue.

Matt Brittin, Google president for EMEA, said: ‘These trends show how enthusiastic the UK is about making sustainable choices.

‘We know people aren’t always sure where to start so we’re doing everything we can to make it easier, including making changes to some of your favourite tools.

Advert

‘We’re displaying carbon emissions in Google Flights, enabling travellers to search for eco-certified hotels and we’ll shortly be adding eco-routes to Maps, showing you the most fuel-efficient routes.’

Rebecca Chaplin's avatar

Rebecca has been a motoring and business journalist since 2014, previously writing and presenting for titles such as the Press Association, Auto Express and Car Buyer. She has worked in many roles for Car Dealer Magazine’s publisher Blackball Media including head of editorial.

More stories...

Advert

The latest...

Check out...

Account links...

Car Dealer Magazine

© Blackball Media 2021

Server 190