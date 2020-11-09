Gordon Murray Group has unveiled plans to build a £50m global headquarters and technology campus.

Windlesham in Surrey has been chosen as the site for the new 130,000 square foot development, which will be built over three buildings and create more than 100 new jobs within the next three years.

Initially the site will feature a vehicle manufacturing centre, customer sales centre and a Gordon Murray Group heritage collection area.

The announcement follows the introduction of Gordon Murray Automotive’s (GMA) T.50 supercar earlier this year, and the development is expected to be completed by the end of 2024.

Professor Gordon Murray, chairman of the Gordon Murray Group, said: ‘This new technology campus and global headquarters is a major investment and a huge step forward for the Gordon Murray Group, as we gather momentum for the next phase of our business and our brands, spearheaded by the all-new T.50 supercar.

‘Our innovative new technology campus is a fantastic new home and will give us world-class facilities that have been designed with a lot of attention to communication, workflow and social interaction – which will bring new levels of productivity to our already very efficient team.

‘This new HQ is a significant investment and will create high value-added new jobs. We’re also proud to be already making significant contributions to UK exports, and helping secure the vital UK automotive supply chain.

‘Over 90 per cent of the content of the new T.50 comes from UK supplies, which is something that we specified from the start. It is designed, engineered and manufactured from world-class British components in Britain.’

The group will be working alongside Surrey Heath Borough Council to make sure that any buildings created are sympathetically integrated into the existing historic site. All parkland surrounding the area will be retained, too.

A prototyping area of the main engineering facility will be where the group’s vehicles are developed. Individual build bays will facilitate prototype vehicles placed adjacent to their respective design team.

Michael Gove MP, chancellor of the duchy of Lancaster and MP for Surrey Heath, said: ‘We are delighted that the Gordon Murray Group has announced moving into the Surrey Heath constituency.

‘It is a highly respected business, globally renowned for design and technology. I am especially pleased that this will bring a number of highly-skilled new jobs to Windlesham.’