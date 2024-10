Government cracks down on fake vehicle parts amid rise in ‘life-threatening’ fake products

Authorities are cracking down on ‘life-threatening’ fake vehicle parts amid a rise in counterfeit products.

In a recent study by the Intellectual Property Office (IPO), one in six motorists admitted to having bought fake car parts in the past 12 months.

The body found that a number of most common fakes were for items linked to vehicle safety, including tyres, wheels, airbags and brakes.

IPO has now warned that counterfeit parts are likely to have been made using inferior materials and are not safety-tested.

In the survey of 1,394 motorists commissioned by the IPO, around 15% of respondents said they had purchased a counterfeit part in the 12 months leading up to October 2024.

Almost half of those (45%) said they bought the item believing it to be genuine, only to be told otherwise later when the part went wrong.

The most commonly purchased fake parts in the UK included car batteries, tyres and wheels and windscreen wipers – with 14% of motorists buying fake airbags and 12% buying counterfeit brake pads or discs, according to the survey.

Of those who knowingly bought fake parts, 31% cited cost savings as a reason for making the purchase.

City of London Police said officers had recently seized 500 counterfeit car airbags, which could have put motorists in danger, during an operation in east London.

The IPO has issued advice for consumers on avoiding counterfeit purchases in a national campaign titled Fake Always Breaks launched on Monday.

This includes being wary of prices that seem ‘too good to be true’, researching the seller, looking at previous customer reviews and checking the spec as fake parts are often ‘one size fits all’ and are not made for a specific vehicle.

Miles Rees, deputy director of enforcement at the IPO, said: ‘Fake car parts are illegal to sell and are very dangerous for motorists and other road users.

‘While they may look the same, they are often made from inferior materials and are not safety tested.

‘This increases the risk of failure and can lead to life-changing or life-ending consequences – a risk not worth taking.

‘As we enter the darker, colder, icier months, driving can become more hazardous.

‘This is why it is now more important than ever to highlight the dangers of fakes to motorists and help make every journey as safe as it can be.’

Stuart James, chief executive officer at the Independent Garage Association, added: ‘Garages should ensure that they avoid using customer supplied parts and fit parts from trusted suppliers and reputable vehicle parts distributors.

‘This practice not only enhances the safety of vehicles but also reassures customers that all components meet the required specifications.’

The IPO says that genuine parts will always come with a certificate of Original Equipment and therefore parts without the certificate are likely to be fake.

From a legal point of view, selling counterfeit parts is against the law, and punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Anyone who suspects a part might be fake, should report the seller to Crimestoppers.

Detective Chief Inspector Emma Warbey, from the Police Intellectual Property Crime Unit at City of London Police, said: ‘Counterfeiting safety-critical car components like tyres, wheels, airbags and brakes demonstrates the lengths that criminals will go to make money and their disregard for the safety of the people who will end up using these products.

‘Our officers recently seized 500 counterfeit car airbags, which could have put motorists at risk, during an operation in east London.

‘Fake airbags aren’t manufactured to industry standards, so there’s a real possibility that they won’t inflate during a road traffic collision, or will deploy in error.

‘We know that the offer of a good deal can be enticing, but it’s vital to know how to spot the signs of a counterfeit car part and to buy from a reputable seller.’