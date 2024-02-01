Greenhous Group becomes latest car dealer to end Sunday trading as bosses aim to look after staff

Greenhous Group has become the latest motor retailer to end Sunday trading in order to enhance the work-life balance of its employees.

A growing number of car dealers have taken the decision to break away from traditional hours in recent times, as a brighter light is shone on staff’s wellbeing.

The likes of Sherwoods, Brindley Group, Bowker Motor Group, Barretts and Burrows Motor Company have already adopted the move and Greenhous has now decided to take up the new initiative.

Effective this Sunday (Feb 5), all Greenhous Group car dealerships will close on the final day of the week.

The move represents a significant shift in the organisation’s operational strategy and bosses hope it will help employees to prioritise their mental and physical health.

Explaining the news, the firm’s regional retail director, Danny Minshall, said: ‘Our employees are the backbone of our business success as we continue to grow. By reserving Sundays for them, we acknowledge their hard work and the importance of their personal time.’

‘This is more than just offering a day off; it’s a reflection of Greenhous Group’s values and its dedication to creating a positive and balanced work environment.

‘We believe that a happy and healthy team is key to outstanding customer service.’

With the dealerships closed, customers will be able to continue to make enquiries and browse stock online.

The approach is markedly different to the attitude seen recently at the struggling Lookers Group, as it continues to struggle to adapt following its takeover late last year.

Car Dealer reported last month that the firm’s sales teams had been asked to work weekends and longer hours due to staff shortages, following heavy redundancies across the business.