Brindley Group puts focus on staff work-life balance with Sunday showroom closures

Brindley Group has become the latest car dealer to announce they are closing showrooms on Sundays.

The move aims to promote a healthier work-life balance for employees and in a statement Brindley Group said it recognises ‘the importance of rest, family time and personal well-being’.

The change began earlier this month and, as of October 1, the group’s showroom now stay closed on Sundays.

The Car Dealer Top 100 company added that while the showrooms are closed, digital teams remain available between 9am and 7pm to give consumers advice or further information on a car.

The statement from the group explained: ‘This innovative decision is perfectly aligned with the evolving times as more and more businesses acknowledge the importance of allowing employees and customers to recharge and spend quality time with their loved ones.

The choice to suspend operations on Sundays in an industry known for its fierce competition may raise the eyebrows of some, however, the Brindley Group remain focused on showing dedication to improving the lives of its team members; also strengthening community bonds.

‘This decision enables all staff to return to work at the start of each week feeling refreshed, motivated and fully prepared to deliver exceptional service to our customers, elevating the overall customer service to new heights.’

Che Watson, managing director of the Brindley Group, said: ‘Our success as a motor dealer group has always rested on the strength of our team and the relationships we’ve built with our customers.

‘By closing our doors on Sundays, we want to convey a clear message: we value the importance of a balanced work-life equation, and we want our employees and customers to relish their weekends to the fullest.’

Nearly a year ago, Burrows Motor Company managing director Steve Burrows announced that the group would be closing on Sundays and since then a number of dealer groups have announced similar moves to improve employee work-life balance.

Pentagon Group then said they would be testing out this model at dealerships, moving to a five-day sales working rota in response to an employee survey.

Barretts and Bowker Motor Group have also followed suit in 2023.