Sherwoods becomes latest car dealer to end Sunday trading in order to improve work-life balance

Sherwoods Motor Group is to close its dealerships on Sundays as bosses look to put staff first.

The dealer group, based in the north east, employs around 150 people and says it wants to create a better work-life balance for sales staff.

It means that going forward, sales managers and executives will no longer be required to work one in two Sundays.

Instead, just one member of staff will be on duty remotely – no more than one Sunday in six – to help with any customer enquiries.

The firm says that customers will be made aware of the change via signage at its four sites in Gateshead, Sunderland, Durham and Washington.

To help ease the transition, all vehicles will have a QR code visible, taking customers to the company’s website.

Experienced sales director Andy Drinkel, said: ‘The motor industry traditionally has a high staff turnover, so we want to signal a complete culture change by ensuring employees have more family time at weekends.

‘It’s an unusual step for a motor dealer in the north east, but Sherwoods is a long-standing family business that understands the importance of family time, and we want to be known for giving staff an attractive work-life balance, as well as paying them well.

‘By giving sales staff that flexibility, it means they can plan to be with their families, attend events, or just enjoy a night out on Saturdays without worrying about work the next day.

‘We are confident it will result in them being more energised and productive on the days they are at work.’

Sherwoods has made the switch after the policy was successfuly implemented by several other dealer groups around the country.

In recent years the likes of Brindley Group, Bowker Motor Group, Barretts and Burrows Motor Company have all ceased Sunday trading.

Simon MacConachie, Sherwoods Group managing director, added: ‘This is a bold step, but we passionately believe it is the right one to take for both the future of the business and our employees.’