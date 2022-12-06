Greg Ashleigh – Future Star Award Winner 2022

Emerald House of Cars sales executive and video expert Greg Ashleigh was named Future Star at this year’s awards.

In this particular category, the judges were looking for an individual who, although a fairly recent entrant to the motor trade, was showing huge promise and potential.

Ashleigh joined the automotive industry three years ago and certainly ticked all the right boxes for the judges.

They quickly realised he’s an enthusiastic and conscientious member of the team at the West Midlands car dealership, where he specialises in making videos of vehicles the company has in stock.

Delighted by his success, Ashleigh said: ‘I joined the industry in 2019, having previously worked in the painting and decorating industry.

‘I’ve only been making videos for two years and here I am winning an award – it feels amazing!’

He added: ‘This is just epic. It’s something I never thought I would achieve. My little girl wrote me a letter saying, “Daddy, I hope you win the trophy” – so Esme, here you are, we did it!’

Freddy Moncur, JFM Cars

Greg Ashleigh, Emerald House of Cars

James Castleton, Spencers Car Sales

Kristian Shaw, Otter Motors

Zak Din, Apollo Prestige Vehicles

James Baggott said: ‘Many of those who receive certificates and trophies at our Used Car Awards are stalwarts of the industry, and we love rewarding people who have worked hard over many years to achieve success.

‘But it’s also great to honour those who have only recently arrived in this magnificent industry of ours, and Greg was clearly delighted to be our Future Star for 2022.

‘His videos are excellent, he has a positive, can-do attitude to everything he does, and I’m sure he can look forward to a long and successful career in the motor trade.’

Mike Brewer added: ‘Well done indeed to Greg Ashleigh – this is a very well-deserved success.

‘The letter from his little girl was wonderful! No doubt his family will be chuffed to bits, as will the team at Emerald House of Cars. Nice one!’

Emerald House of Cars, which is based in Wednesbury, has enjoyed previous success at the Car Dealer Magazine Used Car Awards, including taking home the Newcomer Dealership of the Year trophy in 2018.

Pictured at top are Greg Ashleigh (centre) receiving his award from Mike Brewer, right, with James Dempster, head of sales at category sponsor Northridge Finance

Watch the Used Car Awards 2022 round-up video below