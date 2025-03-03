Group 1 Automotive confirms purchase of Johnsons Cars Toyota and Lexus sites

Group 1 Automotive UK has confirmed it has purchased four dealerships from Johnsons Cars in the north west of England.

This follows days of speculation that Johnsons’ Toyota and Lexus dealerships had sold when they disappeared from its website.

Customers were told by dealership staff that a change in ownership was expected and then the locations appeared on the Group 1 website with no further information.

Group 1 Automotive UK told Car Dealer it had now completed the purchase.

Mark Raban, Group 1 UK CEO, said: ‘I am very pleased to confirm we have completed the purchase of Toyota Liverpool, Toyota Southport, Toyota Wirral and Lexus Liverpool from Johnsons Cars Limited.

‘This is an exciting opportunity to further our relationship and success with Toyota GB as a valued partner. These additional stores are a fantastic fit for us strategically and geographically and complement our existing Toyota Lexus stores.

‘We look forward to welcoming our new teammates and continuing to provide exceptional customer service.’

This brings the total number of Toyota and Lexus dealerships operated by Group 1 UK from 14 to 18.

