Log in
Toyota SouthportToyota Southport

News

Group 1 Automotive confirms purchase of Johnsons Cars Toyota and Lexus sites

  • Group 1 Automotive UK confirms acquisition of four Johnsons Cars sites
  • It takes on three Toyota and one Lexus dealership
  • This takes its number of Toyota and Lexus dealerships from 14 to 18

Time 3:52 pm, March 3, 2025

Group 1 Automotive UK has confirmed it has purchased four dealerships from Johnsons Cars in the north west of England. 

This follows days of speculation that Johnsons’ Toyota and Lexus dealerships had sold when they disappeared from its website.

Customers were told by dealership staff that a change in ownership was expected and then the locations appeared on the Group 1 website with no further information.

Advert

Group 1 Automotive UK told Car Dealer it had now completed the purchase.

Mark Raban, Group 1 UK CEO, said: ‘I am very pleased to confirm we have completed the purchase of Toyota Liverpool, Toyota Southport, Toyota Wirral and Lexus Liverpool from Johnsons Cars Limited.

‘This is an exciting opportunity to further our relationship and success with Toyota GB as a valued partner. These additional stores are a fantastic fit for us strategically and geographically and complement our existing Toyota Lexus stores.

The latest issue of Car Dealer Magazine is out now!

‘We look forward to welcoming our new teammates and continuing to provide exceptional customer service.’

This brings the total number of Toyota and Lexus dealerships operated by Group 1 UK from 14 to 18.

Picture credit: Johnsons Cars/Google Maps

Join us at Car Dealer Live on March 13

Rebecca Chaplin's avatar

Rebecca has been a motoring and business journalist since 2014, previously writing and presenting for titles such as the Press Association, Auto Express and Car Buyer. She has worked in many roles for Car Dealer Magazine’s publisher Blackball Media including head of editorial.



More stories...

Advert

The latest...

Check out...

Account links...

Car Dealer Magazine

© Blackball Media 2021

Server 108