Group 1 Automotive profits grew by 20 per cent reaching record breaking £2.4bn in 2022

American car dealer giant Group 1 Automotive – owner of 204 dealerships of which more than 70 are located in the UK – has posted a record fourth quarter and 2022 financial results.

The Fortune 300 car dealer posted a profit of £2.4bn ($3bn) for last year, on revenues of £13.1bn ($16.2bn). That represents an increase of an increase of 20.3 per cent and 21.5 per cent respectively over 2021’s results for the business.

In the UK last year, it saw gross profit increase by nine per cent to £310m ($382m) while revenue was up six per cent to £2.3bn ($2.8bn).

Group 1 Automotive operates BMW, Mercedes, Audi, VW, Seat, Skoda, Jaguar Land Rover, Kia, Toyota and Ford franchises as well as a handful of used car centres in the UK.

New vehicle retail sales grew in the year ending December 31, 2022, at its UK dealerships by 7.1 per cent contributing £985.7m ($1.21bn) while used car retail sales were up 5.5 per cent to £927.2m ($1.14bn).

However, the group reported a huge 44.7 per cent growth in profit for new car retail sales up to £90.9m ($112m), the opposite was true for used car retail sales in the UK – which declined by 12.4 per cent to £51.6m ($63.5m) in 2022.

In the final three months of the year, Group 1 Automotive revenue increased by 3.1 per cent to £531.3 ($654.8) and profit grew slightly (up 0.6 per cent) to £75.9m ($93.6m).

UK used vehicle vehicle sales dropped by 10.1 per cent year-on-year, while used vehicle profit per unit continued to fall in the period, from £1,295 in the previous three months, to £1,317.

New car retail sales grew by 19.9 per cent year-on-year, though, accounting for £256.4m.

Daryl Kenningham, Group 1’s president and CEO said: ‘I am very proud of our team for their outstanding achievements this year. Together, we delivered record revenues, gross profit, and diluted earnings per common share from continuing operations.

‘We added incremental scale by acquiring close to $1bn of revenues and continued to return capital to our shareholders through share repurchases, buying back approximately 18 per cent of our outstanding common shares in 2022.

‘As the industry accelerates into new paradigms, that presents outstanding opportunities for Group 1 to demonstrate our leadership. With our disciplined capital allocation and demonstrated operating excellence in critical areas of our business, we are very well positioned to take advantage of these changes in the future.’

