Groupe PSA’s UK managing director Alison Jones has been named the most influential woman in the British car industry.

Jones, who is also senior vice-president, scooped Autocar’s Great Women in the British Car Industry 2020 title, as well as coming top of Autocar’s Executive category at the virtual live event.

The initiative, held in partnership with the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders, recognises the 100 most influential women in the British car industry today, with outstanding individuals celebrated for their achievements across categories including marketing, sales, design and manufacturing.

Meanwhile, Linda Jackson, former Citroen global chief executive and current executive vice-president of the Groupe PSA, was inducted into the Great Women Hall of Fame as its inaugural member, in recognition of having won the initiative twice and for her achievements in the industry.

Jones, who has been in the industry for more than 20 years, spending most of her career at the Volkswagen Group, said: ‘It’s an honour to join the impressive list of winners at the Great Women in the British Car Industry awards. The initiative is a fantastic way to showcase the breadth of talent across the industry.

‘I strongly believe, as do my colleagues at Groupe PSA, that a diverse and inclusive workplace, in all aspects, is a successful workplace. We work together to constantly drive improvements in this area, which is great for our colleagues, and our business results.’

Autocar editor Mark Tisshaw said: ‘Alison has a formidable track record in the industry over many years.

‘She played a key role in helping steer Volkswagen through the emissions scandal and towards electrification. Now, she has already shown what she is capable of at the top of the PSA Group in the UK, leading its three brands into a new age of electrification and tougher regulations while also handling the Covid-19 crisis with aplomb.’

Rachael Prasher, chairwoman of the judging panel and MD of Autocar and Haymarket Automotive, added: ‘The phenomenal success of all our Top 100 Great Women demonstrates the scope of career opportunities in the automotive world and the achievements possible.

‘Each year, the talent pool gets bigger, making our job as judges harder, but it’s a fantastic sign of the breadth of talented women working in the industry.’

SMMT chief executive Mike Hawes said: ‘Looking across the Top 100 list, we can see women leading and excelling in all aspects of the industry, from vehicle engineering to production, sales, marketing and beyond.

‘There’s much more we need to do to improve all aspects of the sector’s diversity, but it is role models such as those recognised here who can help ensure our sector is an exciting and inspiring place in which to work, attracting the best and brightest for the future.’