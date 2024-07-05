GWM Ora signs dealer partnership with Arnold Clark as two new sites open in Scotland

GWM Ora has added to its rapidly expanding UK dealer network with the opening of two new sites in Scotland.

The Chinese EV brand has appointed Arnold Clark as its latest retail partner, with new showrooms opening in Glasgow Linwood and Stirling.

It comes as the brand steps up its plans to speed up the expansion of its dealer network in the UK in a bid to ensure customers ‘don’t have to travel too far for maintenance and repair’.

Car Dealer Top 100 winner, Arnold Clark, joins fellow dealer groups Hartwell and Richardson Automotive in signing with GWM Ora in recent months.

Gavin McKenzie, Arnold Clark GWM Ora brand director said: ‘We are delighted to welcome GWM Ora to the Arnold Clark family.

‘While they may be a relatively new manufacturer to the UK, they are an established brand with a fantastic reputation, and we look forward to a long and fruitful partnership.

‘Our new branches are now up and running in Glasgow and Stirling and our employees are thrilled to welcome our customers through the doors and share the fantastic range of GWM Ora models we have available – as well as previewing the exciting new models which are coming later in the year.’

Bosses at GWM Ora will be hoping that expanding the brand’s dealer network will help to raise awareness with customers.

A recent study found that Chinese rivals BYD currently tops the charts as most widely recognised new entrant brand among car buyers.

Overall, 13 per cent of respondents had heard of BYD but GMW Ora failed to make the top 10 with just 4% of buyers recognising the brand.

Toby Marshall, managing director of GWM Ora, added: ‘Expanding our retail network is something we’re dedicated to delivering and we are well on track for our targets this year.

‘The appointment of a known household brand like Arnold Clark, is testament to the reputation GWM Ora is building across the UK.’