Harry Redknapp stars in car dealer Hendy’s new TV advert alongside CEO

Car dealer group Hendy has launched a new TV advert featuring the firm’s chief executive and footballing legend Harry Redknapp.

The former football manager makes a fleeting appearance at the end of the new advert which has been revealed on the south coast dealer group’s social channels this weekend.

Continuing a theme of mispronouncing the dealer group’s name, Redknapp continues to call the group ‘Endy’ in the commercial.

However, the bigger star of the ad is the firm’s chief executive Paul Hendy who has been leading the business for more than 30 years.

The ad features a new employee at one of the group’s dealerships failing to recognise the boss is the person she’s speaking to.

While the chief executive tries to get a word in to explain who he is, the new employee tells him about the firm.

Former ‘King of the Jungle’ Redknapp – a brand ambassador for Hendy Group – pops up at the end of the advert, once again pronouncing Paul Hendy’s name with a dropped ‘H’.

Redknapp has appeared in a variety of Hendy adverts in the past where the mispronunciation has been used. He won I’m A Celebrity in 2018.

In one advert last year, Redknapp had football shirts for a children’s football team produced with ‘Endy’ as the sponsor.

Hendy represents 21 car brands in the south of England and recently published accounts showed it made profits of £20.3m last year.

The Hampshire-based outfit brought in turnover of just over £1bn in 2022, compared to £931.8m in 2021 and £732.77m in the previous year.

As a result of the improvements, the Car Dealer Top 100 firm’s EBITDA figure rose from £22.19m to £25.87m.

Image: Hendy advert