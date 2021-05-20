Harwoods opens new Jaguar Land Rover dealership in Brighton after move from Lewes

Harwoods has opened its new Jaguar Land Rover showroom in Brighton following the move of its Lewes dealership.

The purpose-built development on the former home of the Brighton Evening Argus in Crowhurst Road, Hollingbury, is the culmination of years of work, after planning permission was given four years ago.

Built over three levels, it boasts an 18-car showroom with dedicated handover bays plus a drive-through service area with fully glazed reception so customers can see the JLR-trained technicians at work.

Marc Sack, Harwoods head of business, said: ‘Harwoods’ affinity with Land Rover has been 42 years in the making, so we knew from the outset that we wanted to create a truly pioneering destination for our customers.’

After being greeted, customers are taken via escalator up to the barista bar and the upper-floor showroom, which extends outside.

It’s been rated as excellent for sustainability, according to the Building Research Establishment Environmental Assessment Method (Breeam).

Part of that has been the excavation of some 13,000 tonnes of chalk so the lowest floor, which makes up the circa 200-bay parking area, was below ground to reduce the development footprint

The chalk was then recycled offsite to use in projects such as flood defences to help protect the environment, said Sack, who added that machinery for Jaguar projects were once made there. ‘So in a way, we are returning home to a new home for Jaguar Land Rover in Brighton.’

Richard Morgan, Harwoods Jaguar Land Rover franchise director, said: ‘We are perfectly located to enable customers to test-drive the latest electric vehicle range, including New Defender – the recently crowned 2021 World Car Design of the Year.

‘We are an exciting new destination for Jaguar Land Rover, surrounded by many possibilities for everyday adventures.’

Harwoods Group was founded 90 years ago and covers Hampshire, Surrey, Sussex, Kent and beyond.

Its portfolio also includes Aston Martin, Audi, Bentley, McLaren and Volvo.

