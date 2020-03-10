Have your say about finance market shake-up

CODEWEAVERS is seeking dealers’ views on forthcoming changes to the automotive industry finance market.

It’s all part of the White Paper that the ecommerce platform specialist is preparing for this year’s CDX, whose motto is Looking To The Future.

Codeweavers is working with ITC Compliance on its paper and will be presenting its findings on the Live Stage at CDX, which is taking place at Farnborough International Exhibition and Conference Centre on Tuesday, April 28. CDX is free to attend for all bona fide motor dealers – get your tickets here!

The shake-up of the finance market by the Financial Conduct Authority follows a review by the conduct regulator, which has launched a crackdown on car financing that could see car retailers and brokers banned from charging commission linked to the interest rate that customers pay on loans to buy motors.

The FCA consulted on the plans until January 15, with the final rules set to be published later in 2020. This has major consequences for dealers, so they really need to keep on top of what’s happening.

The White Paper will be presented at CDX by Codeweavers commercial director Shaun Harris and ITC Compliance chief executive Matt Dyer and promises to give an invaluable insight into what is to come.

Dealers can make a major contribution to the paper by giving their thoughts on the FCA review via this link.

Following the short presentation at CDX, there will be a relaxed Q&A session for delegates to chat about it in more detail.

MORE: ‘Unintended consequences’ predicted as FCA launches crackdown on car financing

MORE: The time for change is now over FCA findings, says Codeweavers

MORE: Codeweavers’ latest promotion: free promotions!