eBay Motors Group – Highly commended Online Advertiser for Used Cars 2022

With used car sales soaring, stock in short supply and prices going crazy – it’s never been more important to partner with a platform that gets your used cars in front of the right buyers.

As a highly commended firm, eBay Motors Group has worked tirelessly on providing a great user experience that engages with consumers and helps dealers sell cars.

The accolade comes as the firm continues to grow under its new ownership and fresh leadership team, which has taken its platforms from strength to strength.

The year also saw the launch of the outfit’s ‘More for Less’ marketing strategy, which demonstrated the advantages of reaching more buyers across multiple digital touchpoints.

Speaking to Car Dealer, Lucy Tugby, marketing director of eBay Motors Group, said: ‘We are delighted to be highly commended as Online Advertiser for Used Cars in the Car Dealer Power Awards 2022.

‘This industry accolade acknowledges and rewards the hard work of the eBay Motors Group team over the last 12 months and the way they have responded to changing industry dynamics by helping our dealer partners maximise their online marketing by matching stock to in-market buyers in a cost-effective, value-packed and time-efficient manner.

‘Being highly commended in the Car Dealer Power Awards 2022 will resonate with our dealer partners as further validation of eBay Motors Group’s track record of delivering a dynamic digital platform for their used car inventories.

‘Although 2022 was a challenging year for the sector, we worked hard with our dealer partners to provide them with multiple digital touchpoints across Motors.co.uk, Gumtree and eBay, connecting them with millions of buyers across the digital car search journey.’

Tugby is now expecting a strong 2023 for the group as it continues to evolve and sell cars quicker than ever before.

She added: ‘2023 and beyond will be an exciting time for eBay Motors Group as the evolving business continues to deliver on our mission to give dealers more for their money to help them reach in-market car buyers and sell cars fast.

‘We look forward to sharing news of forthcoming initiatives over the coming months which will further consolidate our position as an advertising ecosystem serving the changing needs of our dealer partners and their customers.’