Hendy extends long-standing partnership with Hampshire County Cricket Club and Southern Vipers

  • Hendy extends long-term cricket partnership with Ageas Bowl sides
  • Dealer group’s logo will appear on Hampshire and Southern Vipers shirts in 2023
  • Hampshire describes retailer as one of its ‘most-valued commercial partners’
Time 11:20 am, April 19, 2023

Hendy Group has signed a fresh sponsorship deal with Hampshire County Cricket Club after more than a decade partnering the side. 

The extended deal will see the south coast-based retailer’s logo appear on the club’s shirts in all three formats of the game throughout the 2023 season.

It will also sponsor the Southern Vipers women’s franchise T20 team, which is based at Hampshire’s Ageas Bowl stadium in Southampton.

On agreeing fresh terms, a Hampshire Cricket spokesman said Hendy was among the club’s ‘most-valued commercial partners’.

‘Hendy Group, which has now partnered with Hampshire Cricket for more than a decade, is one of the club’s most-valued commercial partners and in 2018 became the first to appear on the Southern Vipers kit,’ they said in a statement.

That long-running support for cricket in Hampshire was extended this week with confirmation the Hendy brand will feature on the back of all three Hampshire men’s kits and the Southern Vipers’ kit throughout 2023.

‘Hendy, which has showrooms across the south coast from Devon all the way to Kent, has been providing people with quality vehicles for more than 160 years; with Hampshire Cricket formed back in 1863, the partnership is a superb collaboration between two of Hampshire’s most-loved and trusted brands.’

Last week Hendy reaffirmed its commitment to Southampton by moving its Moke base to the city.

Hampshire meanwhile, got their season underway earlier this month with a win over Nottinghamshire, before losing away at Surrey.

Hendy certainly reaped the rewards of its sponsorship deal with the club last year as the Hawks won the Vitality Blast T20 in a dramatic final against Lancashire.

They also finished third in the LV= County Championship and reached the semi-finals of the 50-over Royal London Cup.

