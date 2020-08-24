Hendy Group has honoured eight long-serving colleagues with by admitting them to the firm’s 25 Year Club.

The club recognises the growing number of loyal employees within the company, and the number of members totals 122.

Chief executive, Paul Hendy, said: ‘I’m delighted to welcome the eight new members to the 25 Year Club and this year in particular, I’d like to thank the colleagues for their dedication and loyalty to Hendy Group.

‘We pride ourselves on having colleagues of the highest calibre who share our visions and having so many people who have worked with us for so many years demonstrates support in our approach to business.’

Among those joining this year is Richard Reed who joined the company as general sales manager in Bournemouth.

His career has focused on new and used cars with roles including group buyer and more recently group used car sales manager.

Newcomers to the 25 Year Club also include Eastleigh used car sales manager Malcolm Eales who oversees FordStore, Renault and Dacia products.

Christopher Hill who is a service driver/cleaner in Eastleigh is also a newcomer to the club together with Eastleigh used car sales controller Jason Butt, senior cashier Sandra Gilby, Tunbridge Wells technician Jeremy Lake, Poole service technician Simon Lane and parts driver Martin Ford who is based at Segensworth.

Hendy added: ‘We are thrilled to have a happy and motivated team which enables us to offer high levels of service across our business and we are delighted to have so many long servicing colleagues alongside us every step of the way.’