Here’s the way to unlock dealers’ key problems

Keytracker is the leading provider of key management systems for businesses of all sizes.

Their products are designed to be convenient, durable, and cost-effective, making it easy for companies to keep track of their keys and control access to restricted areas. In addition to their key management systems, Keytracker also supplies customers with accessories to complement the systems and to make their key management experience as smooth as possible. All mechanical systems arrive with accessories to start you off, and any additional accessories come at a small cost.

Keytracker’s accessories were intended to make the key management process even more efficient and secure for all organisations. The mechanical accessories are to be combined with their best-selling mechanical Peg-in Peg-out Board. The company’s mechanical accessories include access pegs, retention pegs, anti-tamper seals, key tags, key rings, and mirror hangers.

The access and retention pegs are needed for the peg-in peg-out board to function. The purpose of these pegs is that the user attaches their keys to the retention pegs, using the anti-tamper seals and locking the keys into the system. Then, the user enters their access peg into the system next to the desired set of keys to retrieve the retention peg. The access pegs come in many different colours and can be engraved with a number or initials.

The key tags are small, dependable tags that can be attached to keys. They vary in colour and may feature a unique number that can be used to track and identify keys if required. The key rings are made of durable metal and are designed to keep keys organised and secure. They can keep multiple keys together, making it easy to find the right key when needed. Alternatively, they can be used to attach a set of keys to a Key Tail, which is often used to label the keys and are available in multiple colours.

The mirror hangers are plastic, rectangular-shaped items that are used to hang around the rear-view mirror of a car. They come in a variety of different colours and can be personalised with the user’s company logo. The users also have the option to purchase a plain or large mirror hanger. The mirror hangers will be numbered following the Keytracker board, e.g., 1-150, with the vehicle key position peg number on the mirror hanger for quick reference on the pitch.

Here’s a statement from Alexander Paul GB Dealerships, who purchased a key management system and used the accessories that go with it to ensure that they were taking full advantage of the products: ‘It’s a foolproof system; the vehicles are labelled correctly, and keys can be securely stored and found easily. It’s definitely worth the investment; it’s easy.’

Keytracker’s mechanical accessories will further enhance the functionality and security of the mechanical systems, making it even easier for businesses to keep track of their keys and control access to controlled spaces.

For more information about Keytracker and their mechanical accessories, please visit their website at www.Keytracker.com or contact their customer service team at 0121 559 9000.

