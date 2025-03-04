Log in

Supplier News

Heycar aims to improve customer experience and drive more leads to dealers with new features

  • Updated app keeps customers more in the loop
  • App now just as functional as mobile and desktop experiences
  • New AI-powered search bar aims to streamline searching process

Time 8:10 am, March 4, 2025

Used car marketplace Heycar has added two new product enhancements to drive more leads to dealers’ adverts.

The company has launched an updated version of its app and developed a new, more accurate, AI-powered search bar to help users find their next car faster and more easily, increasing exposure for dealers using the platform.

Amongst the app’s features is a new notification function, which instantly alerts users when a new listing is added that matches their search criteria.

Advert

Meanwhile, while users can also use Heycar’s ‘Buy Online’ service, call and email dealers just like they can with the mobile and desktop website pages, plus access Heycar’s latest promotions and offers via the app, along with storing specific adverts for future reference.

The second enhancement is a new AI-powered search bar. It’s now prominently positioned at the top of each page, and helps to streamline the car search process by instantly connecting buyers with relevant listings using just a few keywords.

Dermot Kelleher, chief marketing officer at Heycar, said: ‘More and more people are both researching and buying used cars on mobile devices, which is why we’ve updated and enhanced our app.

The latest issue of Car Dealer Magazine is out now!

‘It offers buyers a simple, streamlined online experience, to help them access thousands of quality vehicles offered by our dealer partners any time, anywhere.

‘We’ve also harnessed AI to make Heycar’s search even faster and more intuitive. For consumers, this means less time searching and more time engaging with the right cars for them and for dealers, it means highly qualified buyers reaching their listings quicker than ever.’

Join us at Car Dealer Live on March 13

James Batchelor's avatar

James – or Batch as he’s known – started at Car Dealer in 2010, first as the work experience boy, eventually becoming editor in 2013. He worked for Auto Express as editor-at-large from 2014 and was the face of Carbuyer’s YouTube reviews. In 2020, he went freelance and now writes for a number of national titles and contributes regularly to Car Dealer. In October 2021 he became Car Dealer's associate editor.



More stories...

Advert

The latest...

Check out...

Account links...

Car Dealer Magazine

© Blackball Media 2021

Server 108