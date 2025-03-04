Heycar aims to improve customer experience and drive more leads to dealers with new features

Used car marketplace Heycar has added two new product enhancements to drive more leads to dealers’ adverts.

The company has launched an updated version of its app and developed a new, more accurate, AI-powered search bar to help users find their next car faster and more easily, increasing exposure for dealers using the platform.

Amongst the app’s features is a new notification function, which instantly alerts users when a new listing is added that matches their search criteria.

Meanwhile, while users can also use Heycar’s ‘Buy Online’ service, call and email dealers just like they can with the mobile and desktop website pages, plus access Heycar’s latest promotions and offers via the app, along with storing specific adverts for future reference.

The second enhancement is a new AI-powered search bar. It’s now prominently positioned at the top of each page, and helps to streamline the car search process by instantly connecting buyers with relevant listings using just a few keywords.

Dermot Kelleher, chief marketing officer at Heycar, said: ‘More and more people are both researching and buying used cars on mobile devices, which is why we’ve updated and enhanced our app.

‘It offers buyers a simple, streamlined online experience, to help them access thousands of quality vehicles offered by our dealer partners any time, anywhere.

‘We’ve also harnessed AI to make Heycar’s search even faster and more intuitive. For consumers, this means less time searching and more time engaging with the right cars for them and for dealers, it means highly qualified buyers reaching their listings quicker than ever.’