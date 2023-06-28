Heycar – Highly Commended Online Advertiser for Used Cars 2023

Used cars have become an ever increasingly important part of any car dealership, whether franchised or independent as prices hold strong in an ever challenging market.

That’s why it is so important for dealers to know that they are working with an advertising partner who can guarantee good leads and get their adverts in front of the right customers.

Heycar is still a relatively new player in the market, launching in 2020 and is shaking up the market.

Heycar promise customers a car buying process that’s easy and enjoyable, while hosting a wide range of features that can keep interested customers engaged with dealer vehicles and on the road to buying.

This includes easy to understand financing options, valuations for a buyer’s existing vehicle and even insurance.

The latest feature allows car buyers to buy their new car directly from the dealer via Heycar’s website, arranging finance and their part exchange in a complete package.

Dealers praised Heycar in the Car Dealer Power survey, saying the branding really appealed to their customers and built trust into the deal.

Many also said that its slick website made the process simple for them and their customers, and by the time they arrived at the showroom they were well informed and ready to purchase.