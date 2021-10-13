Highly Commended Finance Provider of the Year (Prime) – Car Dealer Power Awards 2021

MotoNovo has rounded off a successful year by being highly commended in the Finance Provider of the Year (Prime) category.

The firm appointed Karl Werner as its new managing director earlier in the year after chief executive Mark Standish left the company.

Here is what Debbie McKay, head of motor – major accounts, told Car Dealer…

How did it feel to be highly commended?

‘Delighted, especially as these rely upon dealer feedback and inspire us to work harder to get on to the top step.’

What does it mean to you to be highly commended?

‘It helps to enhance our reputation and provides invaluable recognition for the people across team MotoNovo who have supported the dealer community throughout what has been a very challenging year.’

How important are the Car Dealer Power awards to the industry?

‘The fact that these awards rely upon dealer feedback, especially for a business like ours that prides itself on its dealer-centricity, make them very important.’

How has the past year been for the company?

‘Challenging but rewarding. Standing side by side with the dealer community throughout every lockdown and the FCA changes, innovating, providing financial support for a significant number of dealers and customers demonstrates our commitment and resilience.

‘It was collaboration and empathy that saw us grow and write record business volumes.’

What are your thoughts on the future?

‘The “new normal” will continue to bring challenges and opportunities.

‘As always, we aim to be on the front foot, supporting and encouraging dealers to adapt to realise the opportunities.

‘The last year evidences how much dealers can rely upon us to be at their side.’