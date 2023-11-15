Hold out your hands: Wheeler Dealer Mike Brewer wrongly pulled over by cops while filming

Even TV stars aren’t immune from getting a tug from the Old Bill it would seem.

Mr Wheeler Dealer Mike Brewer was wrongly pulled over by police today while out filming – and it was caught on camera.

The Car Dealer Used Car Awards host was at the wheel of a Mazda MX-5 and was shooting a piece to camera while following a camera tracking car.

He was driving in a safe manner and adhering to the Highway Code, but the activity riled Warwickshire Police, who took a dim view of what he was doing, despite Brewer being a professional presenter.

Brewer took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to vent his frustration to his fans.

In the post, Brewer said: ‘Got T packed today by an overzealous Warwickshire Police who don’t understand the law when [it] comes to car to car filming.

‘Refused to understand and made us cancel filming.

‘No more car shows then?’

You can watch the moment Brewer was pulled over by clicking the video in his X post above.

Brewer and his team are currently celebrating 20 years of making Wheeler Dealers.

The TV show, which airs on Discovery, has become a global hit and attracts millions of viewers around the world.

The incident comes just a week and a half before Brewer hosts this year’s Car Dealer Used Car Awards.

The event, sponsored by Black Horse, will take place at The Brewery in central London on Monday, November 27 and will celebrate the cream of the used car industry.