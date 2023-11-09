Used Car Awards 2023: Here’s the lowdown on our upcoming glittering event

Car Dealer’s Used Car Awards for 2023 are just over two weeks away now, and as the excitement builds up we’ve put together this handy guide to the big event.

We received hundreds of nominations over the past few months and they were gradually whittled down to a shortlist – no mean feat! – from which the winners and highly commendeds in the categories will be announced. They’re all listed below.

The glittering ceremony – headline-sponsored by Black Horse – is being held at The Brewery in London on Monday, November 27 and will be hosted by TV’s Mr Wheeler Dealer himself, aka Mike Brewer.

It all starts at 6pm, and to help people who are coming to the awards, here’s what’s what.

Where exactly is it being held?

The Brewery’s full address is:

52 Chiswell Street

London

EC1Y 4SD

How do I get there?

If you’re travelling by car, there’s no parking on site. The nearest car parks are NCP London Barbican (158-170 Aldersgate Street, EC1A 4HY) and NCP London Finsbury Square (Finsbury Square, Finsbury, EC2A 1RR). There’s also limited pay-and-display parking in nearby streets.

The Brewery is near Liverpool Street, Moorgate and Barbican stations and served by various bus routes. You can also find the venue via its what3words – ///alert.cities.slick.

Where can I stay?

If you’re looking for accommodation, The Brewery has this handy guide.

What’s the dress code?

It’s strictly black tie and posh frocks. This is THE event of the used car calendar after all, so only fine attire will do!

What’s the timetable on the night?

6pm: Arrive for the drinks reception, sponsored by eBay Motors Group

6.45pm: Make your way to the awards

7.15pm: The first part of the awards (categories below)

8pm: Dinner

9.45pm: The second part of the awards (categories below)

10.45pm: The awards end. We’ve then got a fun casino, sponsored by eBay Motors Group – more details below. But if that isn’t your thing, there’ll be a disco provided by a DJ

Midnight: The 2023 Car Dealer Used Car Awards officially end

Is there a raffle?

There is indeed and it’s for a very worthy cause – the automotive industry charity Ben – so please remember to bring plenty of cash with you for the special envelopes.

The draw will be made during the event, with these fantastic prizes:

Apple Watch Series 9, donated by 67 Degrees

£200 Amazon voucher, donated by Codeweavers

£100 Amazon voucher, donated by G3 Vehicle Auctions

Two VIP tickets to the 2024 Goodwood Festival of Speed for a day of the winner’s choice, donated by Heycar

Two passes to the 2024 NEC Restoration Show, donated by Mike Brewer

The RAC is also donating a prize to be confirmed.

The winners will be contacted to tell them how to claim their prize, so please ensure that your details are correct.

eBay Motors Group Fun Casino

After the awards have finished, the fun casino will open, where you can compete for some terrific prizes.

Just hand in your eBay Motors Group casino cheque from your table to collect your chips and you’ll be in with a chance to win these John Lewis vouchers:

£500 – 1st prize

£350 – 2nd prize

£150 – 3rd prize

The winners will be those who have the most chips at the end of the night and they’ll be contacted by eBay Motors Group to collect their prizes.

Make sure you register how many chips you have at the end of the night by saying to the croupiers ‘Cash me in’.

Not got your table yet?

There are only a few left now so please email [email protected] or call 020 8125 3880.

The event includes a three-course dinner plus unlimited beer and wine.

Used Car Awards 2023 Shortlist/Order Of Ceremony

Craig Applegate, Carite

Jamie Caple, Car Quay

Steve Dhesi, SUV Prestige

Sean Kelly, Vines Group

Umesh Samani, Specialist Cars Stoke

BS Motors

Carite

Grimsdyke Service Station

Spencers MOT & Service Centre

Thame Cars

ERLS Vehicles

EV Experts

Go Green Autos

R Symons

The Electric Vehicle Company

Acklam Car Centre

Amari Supercars

Car Quay

Romans International

SUV Prestige

Acklam Car Centre

Premier GT

R Symons

Romans International

Wisely Automotive

Beck Evans

Crompton Way Motors

Fords of Winsford

Frosts Cars

Pershore Motor Group

Bristol Street Motors

Car Quay

Jardine Motors

Snows Motor Group

Wilsons of Epsom

Alexanders Prestige

Fratelli

Phantom Motor Company

Redline Specialist Cars

Romans International

Satinda Dhesi, SUV Prestige

Kaoma Ermini-Jones, Sidegate Motors

Will Lee-Kemp, AutoSportiva

Jay Manek, Mercland

Stewart McMinn, Plympton Car Centre

Michael Bibby, MSB Car Sales

Alex Carroll, AutoSportiva

Antonio Leitao, Steven Eagell Toyota Canterbury

Bailey McMinn, Plympton Car Centre

Jade Walton, Fords of Winsford

Car Brothers NI

Crompton Way Motors

GKS of Ivybridge

Mount Vernon Motors

Redrose Cars

Big Motoring World, Blue Bell Hill

Browns Car Company

Pine Lodge Cars

Sidegate Motors

Thame Cars

Alexanders Prestige

Porsche Centre Leeds

Pro Drive Cars

Quality Cars and Commercials

Silverleaf Sports & Prestige

Anchor Vans

Beechwood Autos

JL Vans

Loads of Vans

VanStar Wakefield

DINNER

Jardine Motor Group

Mazda UK

Steven Eagell Group

Sytner Group

TrustFord

Small Car

Mid-Sized Car

Large Car

Sports Car

AFV

Commercial Vehicle

Used Car of the Year

No nominations list revealed

Audi

BMW

Ford

Toyota

Volkswagen

Biggleswade Car Sales

Car Plug MCR

We Love Car Group

Whizz Autos

Wink Cars

Big Motoring World

Car Planet

Carbase

CarShop

Fords of Winsford

Alyn Brewis

Grashion Automotive Solutions

Grimsdyke Car Sales

Thame Cars

The Premium Car Collection

ASK Motors

Mount Vernon Motors

Optimum Vehicles

Plympton Car Sales

Rangebrook

Car Quay

Pershore Motor Group

Phantom Motor Company

Saxton 4×4

Tenby Car Supermarket

Snows Group

Steven Eagell Group

Swansway Motor Group

TrustFord

Wilsons

No nominations list revealed

No nominations list revealed

How about social media?

We positively encourage you to shout about the event on your preferred platforms – please use the hashtag #UCAwards.

Anything else?

We’ll be tweeting the results as they happen. You’ll also find a full round-up on this website the day after, as well as extensive coverage in the following edition of Car Dealer Magazine.

Be seeing you!