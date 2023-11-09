Used Car Awards 2023: Here’s the lowdown on our upcoming glittering event

Car Dealer’s Used Car Awards for 2023 are just over two weeks away now, and as the excitement builds up we’ve put together this handy guide to the big event.
We received hundreds of nominations over the past few months and they were gradually whittled down to a shortlist – no mean feat! – from which the winners and highly commendeds in the categories will be announced. They’re all listed below.
The glittering ceremony – headline-sponsored by Black Horse – is being held at The Brewery in London on Monday, November 27 and will be hosted by TV’s Mr Wheeler Dealer himself, aka Mike Brewer.
It all starts at 6pm, and to help people who are coming to the awards, here’s what’s what.
Where exactly is it being held?
The Brewery’s full address is:
52 Chiswell Street
London
EC1Y 4SD
How do I get there?
If you’re travelling by car, there’s no parking on site. The nearest car parks are NCP London Barbican (158-170 Aldersgate Street, EC1A 4HY) and NCP London Finsbury Square (Finsbury Square, Finsbury, EC2A 1RR). There’s also limited pay-and-display parking in nearby streets.
The Brewery is near Liverpool Street, Moorgate and Barbican stations and served by various bus routes. You can also find the venue via its what3words – ///alert.cities.slick.
Where can I stay?
If you’re looking for accommodation, The Brewery has this handy guide.
What’s the dress code?
It’s strictly black tie and posh frocks. This is THE event of the used car calendar after all, so only fine attire will do!
What’s the timetable on the night?
- 6pm: Arrive for the drinks reception, sponsored by eBay Motors Group
- 6.45pm: Make your way to the awards
- 7.15pm: The first part of the awards (categories below)
- 8pm: Dinner
- 9.45pm: The second part of the awards (categories below)
- 10.45pm: The awards end. We’ve then got a fun casino, sponsored by eBay Motors Group – more details below. But if that isn’t your thing, there’ll be a disco provided by a DJ
- Midnight: The 2023 Car Dealer Used Car Awards officially end
Is there a raffle?
There is indeed and it’s for a very worthy cause – the automotive industry charity Ben – so please remember to bring plenty of cash with you for the special envelopes.
The draw will be made during the event, with these fantastic prizes:
- Apple Watch Series 9, donated by 67 Degrees
- £200 Amazon voucher, donated by Codeweavers
- £100 Amazon voucher, donated by G3 Vehicle Auctions
- Two VIP tickets to the 2024 Goodwood Festival of Speed for a day of the winner’s choice, donated by Heycar
- Two passes to the 2024 NEC Restoration Show, donated by Mike Brewer
The RAC is also donating a prize to be confirmed.
The winners will be contacted to tell them how to claim their prize, so please ensure that your details are correct.
eBay Motors Group Fun Casino
After the awards have finished, the fun casino will open, where you can compete for some terrific prizes.
Just hand in your eBay Motors Group casino cheque from your table to collect your chips and you’ll be in with a chance to win these John Lewis vouchers:
- £500 – 1st prize
- £350 – 2nd prize
- £150 – 3rd prize
The winners will be those who have the most chips at the end of the night and they’ll be contacted by eBay Motors Group to collect their prizes.
Make sure you register how many chips you have at the end of the night by saying to the croupiers ‘Cash me in’.
Not got your table yet?
There are only a few left now so please email [email protected] or call 020 8125 3880.
The event includes a three-course dinner plus unlimited beer and wine.
Used Car Awards 2023 Shortlist/Order Of Ceremony
Craig Applegate, Carite
Jamie Caple, Car Quay
Steve Dhesi, SUV Prestige
Sean Kelly, Vines Group
Umesh Samani, Specialist Cars Stoke
BS Motors
Carite
Grimsdyke Service Station
Spencers MOT & Service Centre
Thame Cars
ERLS Vehicles
EV Experts
Go Green Autos
R Symons
The Electric Vehicle Company
Acklam Car Centre
Amari Supercars
Car Quay
Romans International
SUV Prestige
Acklam Car Centre
Premier GT
R Symons
Romans International
Wisely Automotive
Beck Evans
Crompton Way Motors
Fords of Winsford
Frosts Cars
Pershore Motor Group
Bristol Street Motors
Car Quay
Jardine Motors
Snows Motor Group
Wilsons of Epsom
Alexanders Prestige
Fratelli
Phantom Motor Company
Redline Specialist Cars
Romans International
Satinda Dhesi, SUV Prestige
Kaoma Ermini-Jones, Sidegate Motors
Will Lee-Kemp, AutoSportiva
Jay Manek, Mercland
Stewart McMinn, Plympton Car Centre
Michael Bibby, MSB Car Sales
Alex Carroll, AutoSportiva
Antonio Leitao, Steven Eagell Toyota Canterbury
Bailey McMinn, Plympton Car Centre
Jade Walton, Fords of Winsford
Car Brothers NI
Crompton Way Motors
GKS of Ivybridge
Mount Vernon Motors
Redrose Cars
Big Motoring World, Blue Bell Hill
Browns Car Company
Pine Lodge Cars
Sidegate Motors
Thame Cars
Alexanders Prestige
Porsche Centre Leeds
Pro Drive Cars
Quality Cars and Commercials
Silverleaf Sports & Prestige
Anchor Vans
Beechwood Autos
JL Vans
Loads of Vans
VanStar Wakefield
DINNER
Jardine Motor Group
Mazda UK
Steven Eagell Group
Sytner Group
TrustFord
Small Car
Mid-Sized Car
Large Car
Sports Car
AFV
Commercial Vehicle
Used Car of the Year
No nominations list revealed
Audi
BMW
Ford
Toyota
Volkswagen
Biggleswade Car Sales
Car Plug MCR
We Love Car Group
Whizz Autos
Wink Cars
Big Motoring World
Car Planet
Carbase
CarShop
Fords of Winsford
Alyn Brewis
Grashion Automotive Solutions
Grimsdyke Car Sales
Thame Cars
The Premium Car Collection
ASK Motors
Mount Vernon Motors
Optimum Vehicles
Plympton Car Sales
Rangebrook
Car Quay
Pershore Motor Group
Phantom Motor Company
Saxton 4×4
Tenby Car Supermarket
Snows Group
Steven Eagell Group
Swansway Motor Group
TrustFord
Wilsons
No nominations list revealed
No nominations list revealed
How about social media?
We positively encourage you to shout about the event on your preferred platforms – please use the hashtag #UCAwards.
Anything else?
We’ll be tweeting the results as they happen. You’ll also find a full round-up on this website the day after, as well as extensive coverage in the following edition of Car Dealer Magazine.
Be seeing you!