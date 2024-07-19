Holdcroft Motor Group helps drive forward next generation of vehicle workers

Holdcroft Motor Group has thrown its weight behind a move to meet industry needs of the future.

The Car Dealer Top 100 firm has become a Skills Pledge partner with Stoke-on-Trent College, which will give the family-run business direct access to a pool of learners who can take part in apprenticeships and work experience as well as benefit from industry talks.

The partnership with Holdcroft Motor Group aims to meet industry needs while closing the skills gaps identified in the local skills improvement plan.

The motor vehicle industry has also seen a decline in industry skills coupled with an ageing workforce, which has made recruitment more challenging.

Holdcroft group HR director Julie Ouzman said: ‘Our long-term vision has always been to cultivate our own talent to ensure a dedicated and skilled workforce that aligns with our values.

‘Partnering with Stoke College for apprenticeships provides long-term stability for both our workforce and the motor industry as a whole.

‘We firmly believe that developing a pipeline of well-trained professionals committed to our mission and growth will secure the future of our business.’

College CEO and principal Lisa Capper added: ‘The partnership aligns with our key strategic aims, identified in our Skills Ready, Future Ready strategy.

‘Working collaboratively, we have created a robust framework that supports learner development while meeting the needs of the motor vehicle industry.

‘Our learners will be able to gain hands-on experience, which will help them in countless ways when looking for future employment opportunities.’

Pictured from left are Holdcroft apprentice Mohammed Amaan Ali, Lisa Capper, Julie Ouzman and Holdcroft apprentice Abdul-Hadi Farooq