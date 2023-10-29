Hollywood hardman Vinnie Jones picks up pick-up from Sussex car dealer as new TV show in offing

Actor, ex-footballer and presenter Vinnie Jones has partnered with Isuzu as he films a new TV show.

The 58-year-old – famous for his Hollywood hardman roles in films such as Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels – collected his new D-Max AT35 from Isuzu dealer Crawfords in Billingshurst, West Sussex.

Jones – who played for Wimbledon, Chelsea and Queens Park Rangers, as well as captaining the Welsh national team – will be using the pick-up while filming for the Discovery Channel.

The show, whose title is yet to be confirmed, will showcase Jones’s adventures and pursuits, including his passion for country sports and commitment to managing the wild spaces at his West Sussex farm.

Bob Russell, business manager at Crawfords Automotive, said: ‘As a proud Isuzu UK dealer and official Arctic Trucks partner, we’re committed to delivering a premium customer experience.

‘In collaboration with Vinnie Jones, a man who enjoys bespoke luxury products and working with premium businesses, we’re privileged to be counted among those who truly understand the art of supplying premium vehicles with the most personalised of services.’

The off-roader, finished in Obsidian Grey, has a range of accessories to match Jones’s rugged style and active lifestyle, including the Black Mountain roll top, sports bars, tow pack, accessory front grille and Lazerlamps.

Family-run Crawfords Automotive was founded in 1980 and now has dealerships in Essex, Kent and West Sussex.

It specialises in agricultural and industrial machinery, and also has a depot in Hampshire.