Honda bolsters Jazz line-up with top-of-the-range EX Style trim

Honda has expanded its Jazz range with an EX Style trim level.

Sitting at the top of the supermini’s line-up, it brings unique styling changes and adds equipment.

The new trim has black-themed styling tweaks to the body mouldings, rear spoiler, mirror caps and two-tone roof.

Meanwhile, 16-inch alloy wheels finished in black are unique to the grade and complete the look.

Inside the EX Style is a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. It also has the ‘Magic Seats’ that are on the rest of the range, which can fold flat or flip up to improve practicality.

Other tech in the new model includes sat nav, a parking camera, plus Honda’s ‘Sensing’ safety technologies.

It also boasts a leather steering wheel, smart keyless entry and start, front and rear parking sensors, plus LED lights all around.

The Jazz is exclusively available with a hybrid powertrain that uses a 1.5-litre petrol engine paired with an electric motor, giving a combined maximum output of 96bhp.

Prices for the EX Style start at £24,845.