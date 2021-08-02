Honda reveals sub-£27,000 starting price for new HR-V hybrid SUV

Honda has priced up and revealed specifications for its new HR-V.

The small SUV now exclusively comes as a hybrid fitted with Honda’s two-motor e:HEV hybrid powertrain, and prices start from £26,960.

The new hybrid HR-V comes as part of the firm’s pledge to electrify all of its mainstream models in Europe by 2022, either through pure-electric or hybrid powertrains.

Elegance trim kicks off the range and gets LED headlights as standard as well as heated front seats, 18-inch alloy wheels and a range of smartphone connectivity systems.

Advance comes next, priced from £29,210, and gets a powered tailgate included, as well as a heated steering wheel, and synthetic leather and fabric interior trim.

The Advance Style specification, meanwhile, adds a premium audio system and a two-tone exterior paint finish with contrasting orange interior detailing, among other features. This particular trim starts from £31,660.

The HR-V’s powertrain uses a 1.5-litre petrol engine combined with two electric motors.

In total, it kicks out 129bhp and 253Nm, but the real focus here is on efficiency. Honda claims that it’ll return up to 52mpg while CO2 emissions stand at 122g/km.

All HR-V models come equipped with Honda’s ‘Sensing’ suite of safety technologies and driver aids. This includes hill descent control for improved control when travelling down steep slopes.

A nine-inch infotainment setup is fitted regardless of specification, bringing media and navigation as well as both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Tom Gardner, senior vice president at Honda Motor Europe Ltd, said: ‘The launch of the all-new HR-V is a major milestone for Honda in Europe, setting new benchmarks for interior space, versatility and comfort in the compact SUV market.

‘Available later this year, the next generation of hybrid-only HR-V will appeal to modern consumers, reflecting their active and connected lifestyles, with a desirable blend of efficiency and responsive performance.’