Honda to bring its new electric car to the UK – from China

Honda is to join the revolution of Chinese-made electric vehicles by launching its e:Ny1 family car in the UK.

The Japanese company withdrew from manufacturing in Britain in July 2021 when it brought the shutters down on its Swindon plant after 36 years of car production there.

But revealing the e:Ny1 today at a media event in Offenbach, Germany, it said it would be taking orders for the SUV here later this year, reported The Times, with Honda Motor Europe senior vice-president Tom Gardner hailing it as ‘the start of a new era for Honda’.

The e:Ny1 is made at a Honda plant in Wuhan and it’s believed it’ll cost more than £40,000, with orders being accepted from this autumn and deliveries beginning in early 2024.

Honda is said to be aiming the car at Jazz or Civic owners yet to make the switch to electric – as well as buyers who aren’t familiar with Chinese brands such as BYD and GWM Ora.

It is Honda’s second pure EV after the ‘e’ city car.

The Times quoted Rebecca Adamson, Honda UK’s head of automobile, as saying: ‘Our positioning is around our engineering integrity, our brand reliability and our service support.

‘It is a reasonable assertion that customers are going to be more confident with someone they trust and know and with a strong reputation for reliability.’

Honda says the e:Ny1’s lightweight three-in-one integrated power drive unit, electric motor and gearbox will generate a maximum output of 150 kW and 310Nm of torque.

Meanwhile, the high-capacity lithium-ion battery will deliver a claimed range of up to 256 miles (WLTP) plus DC fast-charging capability of 10 to 80 per cent in 45 minutes.

The UK is being targeted by Honda as a key market for the e:Ny1 since almost a third of Honda’s European sales are made here and the UK’s zero-emission targets are seen as being among the most advanced.

The e:Ny1 will also debut an all-new electric identity for Honda, with white ‘H’ badges featuring around the vehicle, including the nose badge, wheel centre caps and steering wheel.

In addition, a new typeface spells out ‘Honda’ on the boot for what the manufacturer calls a premium look that will feature on its future EVs.

A statement from Honda to accompany the unveiling quoted Gardner as saying: ‘The e:Ny1 is the logical next step on our electrification journey in Europe.

‘Our development philosophy blends intelligent, customer-centric technology with beautiful design and fun-to-drive dynamics.

‘This latest SUV exemplifies Honda’s commitment to electrification and is the latest step on Honda’s electrification journey.’