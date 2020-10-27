Facebook Marketplace offers a dedicated discovery and search experience designed to help people find their next vehicle.

Facebook works with a number of listing partners in the UK who can automatically feed your eligible used cars onto the platform.

Car Dealer Power Award winner GForces is one of those partners and revealed Facebook Marketplace generated in excess of 3.4m vehicle views on their retailer’s stock in the last month alone.

Sales Director Paul Hilton told Car Dealer that the level of vehicle impressions on retailer stock is increasing at a rapid pace with vehicle views up more than 100 per cent on the same period last year.

He said: ‘Marketplace has allowed our dealers to establish a new channel for advertising their stock and its resulting in a huge number of vehicle impressions via Facebook Marketplace every month.

‘The growth we’re seeing in consumer engagement with stock is very substantial and continues to grow.

‘The ease of listing their stock via our platform, makes Marketplace a key marketing channel for any dealer, especially in today’s challenging economic times.’

Another Car Dealer Power Award winning web design firm, 67 Degrees, has managed a tailored service for its clients to help them list cars on Marketplace.

‘Without a doubt, Facebook Marketplace results in sales and additional leads,’ said Stuart Harvey, Marketing Manager at the firm.

‘We see frequent conversations between customers and dealers and we’ve had great feedback from our customers who have been able to directly attribute sales back to Facebook Marketplace.

‘We love the simplicity of the platform. Utilising the likes of Messenger is fantastic as it allows for flexible conversations between buyers and sellers.

Vehicle listings are also transparent and inspire consumer confidence by including a dealer profile which displays reviews and the dealership’s Facebook Page.’

For other web design firms, dealers are actively seeking out ways to get their cars on Facebook Marketplace.

Starkwood Media Group’s Rob Queen said: ‘Even during the months of April to June we saw a 28 percent increase in dealers signing up to Marketplace.

More than 40 percent of our dealers are currently using Marketplace and nearly every new dealer we sign up is requesting it.

It’s fair to say that with the recent increase in the number of new classified sites a feed to Facebook Marketplace is still one of the top requested integrations.’

Car dealers that want to start listing on Marketplace can find a partner here, or can build a direct integration by emailing [email protected].