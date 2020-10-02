By making constant improvements to our platform we’re reshaping the car-buying journey. And we want people to know about it.

That’s why we’re investing over £5m in our biggest marketing drive to date, which coincides with our first birthday in the UK.

It’s part of our commitment to supercharging our brand awareness so we can deliver even more leads to our nationwide network of dealers.

And we’ve come up with a concept we think will chime with car buyers as we emerge from these past few difficult months.

We’re reminding the nation of the joy you only get with a new car. That sense of sheer delight when you slide behind the steering wheel of a quality motor.

We’ve summed it up with the tagline to our campaign: ‘hey, buying a car never felt so good’.

Activity will take place across TV, video on demand, radio, Spotify, PR, a media partnership, YouTube and social media.

The feel-good concept is brought compellingly to life in the TV ad, which was shot during lockdown.

It sees a businessman so overcome with pleasure after getting into his new car that he unexpectedly breaks into a rendition of Flo Rida’s hit ‘Good Feeling’.

Katie Wilson, our marketing lead, said: ‘The entire industry has been through some very challenging times this year.

‘We’re determined to put a smile on people’s faces as we support our nationwide network of dealerships as they continue to get back on their feet.

‘That’s why we’re devoting more than £5m to our latest above-the-line marketing campaign to coincide with our first birthday.

‘We’ve created a really compelling concept to drive our brand awareness across a range of channels.

‘This allows us to boost dealer visibility, enhance reputation and build continued consumer awareness of our high-quality stock, and the reassurance that finding the right car through heycar brings.’

It’s being supported by a comprehensive media outreach programme that’ll also include a competition via digital and social channels where the public will be invited to share clips of themselves enjoying their favourite in-car songs, with the car featured in the advert up for grabs as a prize.

It’s the kind of content that’s relatable and highly shareable, driving engagement with the brand.

These initiatives also coincide with a fresh creative for heycar to ensure we continue to stand out in the industry.

And it comes as we continue to attract more visitors to our platform by improving its functionality and customer experience at every turn.

We’re determined to make it simpler than ever for car buyers to research and review their options – so when they’re ready to make a purchase they have all the information they could need.

Recent innovations include teaming up with leading automotive tech providers to give more customers the power and reassurance to potentially buy online, alongside a 25 per cent increase in listings with comprehensive video tours.

What’s more, we’ve launched a new Car Seat Chooser tool to help parents get peace of mind and give them the power to easily compare safety features, functions and price – all on one platform.

And there are plenty more developments in the pipeline, driven by our always-on consumer sentiment research that helps us understand the extent to which their behaviour is changing.

We’re rightly proud of how far we’ve come in the past 12 months – driving increased levels of transparency and trust between consumers and the industry.

We’ve had 20 million visits to our platform and drive £40 million-worth of sales to our trusted partners every month. But we’re determined to do better through 2020 and beyond.

We’re feeling good about the future. We want to ensure car buyers are too. Come with us on the journey.