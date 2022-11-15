How one firm’s staff pooled their cash to buy their boss a Bugatti Veyron – Selling Supercars with Romans International

A supercar dealer has revealed how his most memorable deal was to a group of employees who pooled their cash to buy their boss a Bugatti Veyron.

Romans International director Tom Jaconelli revealed the deal in an interview as part of our new Selling Supercars video series, which you can watch above.

Jaconelli said the staff of the unnamed firm each put in some money to buy the Veyron. The model currently sells for around £2m.

Jaconelli said: ‘The most memorable deal for me was something very unique – it was to a good customer of ours, who has bought cars from us before, but he didn’t know about this deal.

‘What actually happened was some of his employees – it was a big company with I think hundreds, if not thousands of employees – and they all pulled together money from all the employees and bought the boss at Bugatti Veyron.

‘That is pretty special, but it was as a thank you to the boss because he’s, you know, well they’ve all been looked after.’

The video is the first in a four-part series that delves behind the scenes at some of the most exclusive car dealerships in the country.

Started in 1994 by his father Paul Jaconelli, a former Peugeot and Fiat dealer, the family run business is now mostly looked after by Tom, one of Paul’s six children.

When we visited, the dealership (above) had more than £100m worth of stock including a LaFerrari, three Porsche 918 Spyders, a Ferrari 488 Pista and a stunning Bugatti Veyron.

In the video, the team explains what it’s like selling cars to the rich and famous and how they can never assume anything about the people who walk into the showroom – like one buyer who turned up on a moped to buy a supercar.

‘We’ve had someone turn up on a five grand moped and buy a million pound Aston Martin One-77,’ Jaconelli reveals in the video.

‘He turned up and we just thought this can’t be serious? But yeah, it came good. And it’s pretty cool, I think, that he did that. Sometimes you just don’t know.’

Jaconelli and his team walk us around the showroom where we look at the cars and talk about what it really takes to sell cars that cost more than houses.

