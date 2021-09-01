Huge electrical fire causes 80% smoke damage in franchise dealership’s showroom

An electrical fire that got out of hand at a franchise dealership near Rhyl has left a showroom ’80 per cent smoke damaged’, the fire brigade has confirmed.

Threeways Garage in Abergele went up in flames on Sunday evening after an electrical fault saw a cupboard set alight, North Wales Live reports.

The blaze quickly spread throughout the dealership and three fire crews rushed to the scene, where they spent four hours battling the flames, using hose reel jets and extinguishers.

By the time they had brought the fire and smoke under control, the dealership had suffered serious damage.

The blaze caused 80 per cent smoke damage to the showroom, as well as 30 per cent fire damage.

An adjoining workshop also suffered 25 per cent smoke damage.

The cupboard the fire originated in suffered 95 per cent smoke damage, North Wales Fire and Rescue Service (NWFRS) has confirmed.

Fire crews called to blaze near petrol station as thick smoke billows from Threeways Garage off Faenol Avenue in #Abergele 🔥 pic.twitter.com/qc1hDlNRi3 — Azz Lennox (@azzlennox) August 29, 2021

The incident took place on Sunday evening with onlookers shocked to see dark smoke billowing from the dealership.

The fire service closed the main road as they attempted to tackle the blaze, which took place next to a Shell petrol station.

A spokesman for the NWFRS said at the time: ‘We are in attendance at a fire at a commercial site on Vaenol Avenue in Abergele.

‘We were called at 7.29pm and we currently have three fire appliances in attendance and there’s a confirmed fire at the location.

‘We currently have four breathing apparatus, two hose reel jets, a thermal imaging camera and a covering jet in use.’

They have now added: ‘An investigation found the cause to be accidental and believed to be an electrical fault.’

Threeways sells new and used models from Hyundai, Fiat, Suzuki, MG and Izuzu.

Nobody was injured in the blaze.

Car Dealer has approached Threeways for comment.

Pic: Google Street View