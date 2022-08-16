Humphries & Parks joins SsangYong dealer network

Humphries & Parks is the latest dealership to join SsangYong’s UK network following the departure of Mitsubishi.

The Kent-based business, which was established 75 years ago, became a Mitsubishi franchise dealer in 1976, and was the brand’s longest-established dealership in the UK before the Japanese marque announced in 2020 that it would no longer be selling new models here.

Current owner Marcus Joy, pictured above, who runs the West Malling dealership with sons Sam, Bruno and Soren, said: ‘At Humphries & Parks, exceptional customer service and experience is a priority, ensuring that we develop strong relationships with our customers.

‘We are delighted to partner with the SsangYong brand with its range of award-winning value-for-money vehicles.

‘As Humphries & Parks celebrates 75 years in business, we are constantly investing in and improving the way we do things and look forward to serving the Kent community for the next 75 years and more!’

Kevin Griffin, managing director of SsangYong Motor UK, said: ‘We are delighted to welcome Humphries & Parks to the SsangYong franchise and to extend our representation in Kent.

‘The team has a wealth of experience and an outstanding reputation, which will ensure an excellent customer journey.’

The purpose-built three-acre site serves the Maidstone, Tonbridge and Royal Tunbridge Wells areas. It has a 30-strong workforce and also sells Xbus vehicles, as well as boasting an 80-car used car forecourt plus aftersales centre.

It will be showcasing SsangYong’s flagship Rexton, facelifted Musso pick-up, Tivoli compact SUV and crossover Korando, including the new pure-electric variant.