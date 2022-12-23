Hyundai i10 donated to raffle by Bristol Street Motors won by retired nurse

A retired nurse has bagged herself a brand new Hyundai i10 after Bristol Street Motors donated it as a prize in a charity raffle.

Linda Anthony, from Dorset, scooped the prize after the dealer group teamed up with St Oswald’s Hospice to support the annual Christmas event.

The raffle raised more than £40,000 for the hospice with the i10 donated by Bristol Street Motors Silverlink Hyundai in Newcastle.

Anthony, a retired community psychiatric nurse, originally regularly supports St Oswald’s Hospice since her late twin brother Ron was in its care last year.

She said: ‘Since my dear brother was cared for by the wonderful and dedicated staff at St Oswald’s, they have always had a place in my heart.

‘Before he passed away, Ron and I struck a deal and shook hands on it. He promised he would let me know he was doing okay, and I believe this is it!

‘Much of my family still live in Newcastle, and my husband and I frequently travel back up to the North East to visit. This brand-new Hyundai i10 is going to make these journeys much more comfortable.’

Robert Forrester, CEO of Bristol Street Motors, said: ‘St Oswald’s Hospice is a fantastic charity and community asset, which every year provides invaluable support for those receiving end of life care.

‘Bristol Street Motors has supported the hospice for a number of years, and we are looking forward to continuing this brilliant partnership into the future.’

Steph Edusei, CEO of St Oswald’s Hospice, added: ‘Everyone at St Oswald’s is incredibly happy that Linda has won the car. We grew to know Linda when we were taking care of her late brother Ron.

‘We have raised more than £40,000 in this year’s raffle, which will allow us to continue our vital work improving the quality of life for those with a life-limiting illness.

‘We couldn’t have done this without the support of Bristol Street Motors and people like Linda who bought a raffle ticket, shared the campaign, and donated to us!’

The St Oswald’s Big Raffle will return next year for its 30th anniversary and Bristol Street Motors will be supporting the raffle and hospice once again.

