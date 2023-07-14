Hyundai reveals Ioniq 5 N as its first sporty EV

Hyundai has unveiled its Ioniq 5 N in a bid to inject some fun into the EV segment.

Revealed by Hyundai’s global boss Jaehoon Chang at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, which opened yesterday and runs until Sunday, the Ioniq 5 N is the latest model in the manufacturer’s N division.

It follows highly acclaimed performance cars such as the i20 N and i30 N.

Hyundai’s Ioniq 5 reached showrooms in 2021 and was its first based on the firm’s EV-only ‘e-GMP’ platform, which has gone on to be used in the Kia EV6 and Genesis GV60.

This production N model, which has been heavily teased in recent months, builds on the firm’s electrified concept cars.

Using a dual motor powertrain, the 5 N is all-wheel-drive with a massive 641bhp, allowing for a 0-60mph time of just 3.2 seconds in ‘Boost’ mode and a top speed of 162mph.

It also packs a new 84kWh battery – up from 77kWh in the standard Ioniq 5. No range figure has been given, but Hyundai claims it can rapid-charge from 10 to 80 per cent in just 18 minutes.

A whole host of changes have been made to increase driving pleasure as well.

The 5N boasts a stiffer chassis, a stronger steering column plus regenerative braking that aims to bolster track capability and stopping performance.

Special sounds have also been developed.

The most notable is Ignition, which replicates the feel of a turbocharged petrol engine, even engineering in gear changes.

There’s also a ‘Supersonic’ sound that offers a similar sound to a fighter jet.

In terms of design, the ‘N’ gets noticeably more aggressive styling than the standard Ioniq 5. It’s lower, wider and longer, while at the front it gets a new two-tone look and additional cooling.

There are 21-inch alloy wheels wrapped in Pirelli P-Zero performance tyres too, while the rear gets a noticeable spoiler along with various orange-coloured accents.

Moving inside, while the N retains the standard car’s tech-heavy cabin, it boasts new sports seats with reinforced bolsters to keep passengers held in place during hard cornering.

A sports steering wheel also aims to allow the driver to control everything with their hands on the wheel while driving.

Till Wartenberg, vice-president of the N brand and Hyundai’s motorsport, said: “The new Ioniq 5 N elevates the brand to a new playing field. It will be a game-changer.

“The future of car culture is brighter than ever. The issue was never the demise of petrol, just our courage and imagination.”

There’s no word on when the Ioniq 5 will arrive in the UK, but it’s likely to be cost from about £65,000.