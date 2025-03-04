Log in
Inchcape Land RoverInchcape Land Rover

News

Inchcape posts huge profit despite making significant loss prior to Group 1 sale last year

  • Inchcape publishes annual accounts for 2024
  • Firm made impressive pre-tax profit for year as a whole, boosted by selling UK car dealerships
  • Group made a pre-tax loss of £3m before disposing of operations in July

Time 11:41 am, March 4, 2025

Inchcape was operating at a hefty pre-tax loss before offloading its UK car dealers to Group 1 Automotive last year, new documents have revealed.

The firm has today (Mar 4) published its annual accounts for the 12 months ending December 31, which show that the outfit made a healthy pre-tax profit of £414m throughout 2024 as a whole.

However, buried deep in the accounts are the figures up until July 31, when the £346m Group 1 deal was finalised after months of negotiations.

Advert

Numbers published on page 29 of 34 show that in the first seven months of the year, Inchcape made a loss-before-tax of £3m.

The figure represents a complete collapse compared to the same period in 2023, when the group made a pre-tax profit of £35m.

Meanwhile, the group’s revenue tumbled from £2.06bn to £1.19bn prior to the sale to Group 1 Automotive.

The latest issue of Car Dealer Magazine is out now!

The accounts say that Inchcape profited to the tune of £150m by disposing of the operations, some of which have since been axed after the US takeover.

Overall, the deal resulted in a ‘net cash inflow’ of £372m for Inchcape.

Elsewhere, despite the pre-tax profit of more than £400m, Inchcape saw its revenues and margins fall in the whole year of 2024.

Revenue dipped by 1% to £9.26bn while adjusted operating margin fell from 6.6% in 2023 to 6.3% in 2024.

Reacting to the results, Inchcape CEO Duncan Tait said: ‘Inchcape delivered continued strategic, operational and financial progress in FY 2024, reflecting our diversified and scaled global market leadership position, our long-standing and valuable OEM relationships and our differentiated technology capabilities.’

Join us at Car Dealer Live on March 13

Jack Williams's avatar

Jack joined the Car Dealer team in 2021 as a staff writer. He previously worked as a national newspaper journalist for BNPS Press Agency. He has provided news and motoring stories for a number of national publications including The Sun, The Times and The Daily Mirror.



More stories...

Advert

The latest...

Check out...

Account links...

Car Dealer Magazine

© Blackball Media 2021

Server 108