Supplier News

Industry charity Ben releases short film to raise awareness about suicide

  • Today is International Men’s Day and this year’s theme is zero male suicide
  • Charity Ben has released a short film to raise awareness about the topic of suicide
  • It can be contacted on 08081 311 333, on webchat via ben.org.uk and by texting BEN to 85258
Time 6:41 am, November 19, 2023

A short film has been made by automotive industry charity Ben to raise awareness about people taking their own life.

It has been released to mark International Men’s Day today, for which this year’s theme is ‘zero male suicide’.

With men three times more likely than women to take their own lives and the automotive industry being male dominated, Ben says it’s an area of particular concern.

The film – called Alright Mate – features Noah Lukehurst as James and Alastair Ellery, who starred in the Netflix film The Strays, as Ade.

It was directed by Chris Harris and produced by Rachel Sainsbury, with the credits also acknowledging Marshall Motor Group and Hook Mini BMW.

The film, which can be watched at the top of this story, also aims to raise awareness about the support offered by Ben for when times are tough.

Ben film image for International Men's Day 2023

Noah Lukehurst as James in the film Alright Mate, released by Ben to raise awareness about the topic of suicide

It has developed new online support and training for automotive industry people at ben.org.uk/suicideprevention.

A spokesperson said: ‘Ben is here for those who work, or have worked, in the automotive industry and their family dependants.

‘Don’t struggle alone – contact our helpline on 08081 311 333 or use our webchat at ben.org.uk. You can also access Ben’s out-of-hours text support line by texting BEN to 85258.’

Ben will be the beneficiary of the raffle at this year’s Car Dealer Used Car Awards on Monday, November 27.

