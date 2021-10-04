International Motors completes takeover of Mitsubishi aftersales business

International Motors has completed the purchase of The Colt Car Company’s (CCC) aftersales business, following Mitsubishi’s decision to withdraw from the UK.

Now a subsidiary of International Motors, CCC will continue to trade under the Mitsubishi Motors in the UK banner.

International Motors (IM), which was established in 1976, is currently the official UK importer for Subaru and Isuzu vehicles.

It says the addition of the Mitsubishi Motors in the UK aftersales business represents ‘an opportunity to grow its parts and accessories operation’.

Bosses have pledged that Mitsubishi drivers will see no difference in the standards of service they receive and can continue to rely on their local Mitsubishi Service Centre for aftersales support.

The Mitsubishi Motors in the UK aftersales business will operate independently within IM Group from its current base in Cirencester.

It is staffed by the existing, experienced Mitsubishi aftersales team members, headed up by Toby Marshall who has been a Director at Mitsubishi Motors in the UK for over 12 years.

IM Group’s managing director, Andrew Edmiston said: ‘We are delighted to welcome all Mitsubishi dealers to IM and we are ready to undertake all existing Service Obligations to Mitsubishi customers.’

Toby Marshall added: ‘We are excited to be joining the IM Group which will allow us to continue offering aftersales services for all Mitsubishi customers in the UK.

‘We’re looking to maintain the excellent standards of aftersales care, parts supply and vehicle warranty that our customers have experienced for many years to come.’