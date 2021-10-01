Sad farewells as Mitsubishi closes its head office doors in the UK

Sad farewells have been bid to Mitsubishi after the Japanese car firm formally withdrew from the UK yesterday.

The manufacturer announced its intention to leave Britain last year and the doors closed on its last sites – including the head office – on Thursday.

Those who worked at the company’s dealerships say they are ’emotional’ at what has happened and have been sharing their memories.

Writing on LinkedIn, Clive Messenger, general manager – Fleet Operations at Mitsubishi Motors in the UK, said: ‘The end of an era!

‘Today is my last ever day at Mitsubishi Motors in the UK after 28 years with the brand.

‘For me it’s a little sad, but is more of a celebration of the amazing experience I have had growing up in this family-like organisation.

‘Too many people to thank personally from over the years, but to those I have worked for, those I have worked with and those who have been unfortunate enough to work for me – thank you to every single one of you.’