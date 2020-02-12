Isuzu honours top dealers at awards ceremony

ISUZU UK announced its dealers of the year at an awards ceremony held at The Boiler Shop in Newcastle upon Tyne.

As well as 2019’s best and brightest dealers across the UK being recognised, many dealer staff were accredited as Pick-Up Professionals at the ceremony after completing their training programme. This means that not only are they pick-up specialists, they can also specify bespoke trucks to meet customers’ needs, however unique.

York Van Centre was named overall dealer of the year after scooping the trophies for Accessories Dealer of the Year and Marketing/Social Media of the Year.

The awards were presented by Isuzu UK managing director William Brown, Isuzu dealer training manager Donna Jeffrey and Isuzu head of sales Alan Able.

Brown said: ‘Congratulations to all the nominated and winning dealers on their amazing achievements, plus a huge well done to the Isuzu network on their commitment and efforts to make 2019 a real success for Isuzu.

‘2020 looks to be even more successful with amazing offers and an exciting new model – it will be a great year for the whole Isuzu family.’

The full list of winners was as follows:

Sales Dealer of the Year – Roger Young Ltd

Accessories Dealer of the Year – York Van Centre

Accessories Sales Per Unit Dealer of the Year – Oliver Landpower Ltd

Parts Dealer of the Year – Roger Young Ltd

Contract Hire Dealer of the Year – Roger Young Ltd

Finance Dealer of the Year – David Taylor (Garages) Ltd

Fleet Dealer of the Year – Motus Commercials (Derby)

Marketing/Social Media of the Year – York Van Centre

Most Improved Dealer of the Year – AF Dawson & Sons (Cross Keys Garage)

New Dealer of the Year – Tanners Electrics Limited

Customer Care Dealer of the Year – Bob Gerard Ltd

Pick-Up Professional of the Year – Walter Dillon, Howards of Carmarthen

Dealer Principal of the Year – Richard Cook, Warrington Vehicle Centre Ltd

2019 Dealer of the Year – York Van Centre

Special Appreciation Award – Peter Eakin, Eakin Brothers Ltd

The York Van Centre team are pictured with their Dealer of the Year award

MORE: Two Isuzu MDs open two new dealerships in Northern Ireland

MORE: Isuzu adds seven dealerships to UK network

MORE: Top Isuzu dealers recognised