Isuzu UK bolsters football connections as it sponsors Scottish FA Men’s Cup

Isuzu UK has struck a multi-year partnership with the Scottish FA for the Men’s Scottish Cup.

The new deal as official commercial vehicle partner sees Isuzu UK building on the footballing partnership it already has in England with the Isuzu FA Vase and Isuzu FA Trophy, as well as with the Irish Football Association.

Isuzu dealerships across Scotland will be getting actively involved with local clubs, with some having already started making preparations for sponsorship deals and promotional matchday activities.

Isuzu UK managing director William Brown said: ‘We are extremely proud to announce our new partnership with the Scottish FA and the Scottish Cup.

‘This agreement further demonstrates our commitment to domestic football and is also the last piece of the puzzle that now provides us with sports sponsorship across the whole of the UK.’

Michael Paterson, head of marketing and partnerships at the Scottish FA, commented: ‘We are delighted to welcome Isuzu UK as the official commercial vehicle partner for the Men’s Scottish Cup.

‘Our flagship tournament boasts an illustrious history, and with a bumper fourth round to look forward to, it is a hugely exciting time to welcome on board such an iconic and established international brand.

‘This prestigious competition has given us so many unforgettable moments over the years, and we look forward to sharing some more alongside the team at Isuzu UK.’

The length of the deal hasn’t been revealed.

The Scottish Cup began in the 1873-74 season and is the second oldest competition in association football.

The fourth round is being held from Saturday, January 21 to Monday, January 23, with the semi-finals on Saturday, April 29 and Sunday, 30 April, and the final on Saturday, June 3.

