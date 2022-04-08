Isuzu UK enjoys 43 per cent sales growth in the first quarter of 2022

Isuzu UK sold 838 D-Max pick-ups during the first three months of 2022 – a 42.8 per cent rise on the same period last year.

The manufacturer added that March was another strong month for the brand, finishing 54.4 per cent up on the previous year’s sales.

Isuzu hailed the performance as ‘particularly impressive’ since the pick-up market was down 48.4 per cent in March with 4,457 registrations, while the year to date was down 40.6 per cent at 7,661 registrations, according to the SMMT.

Alan Able, brand director for Isuzu UK, said: ‘Our sales performance in the first quarter of this year has been very encouraging, especially with such difficult trading conditions for us all.

‘To have a sales increase year on year with the market significantly down shows just how strong the customer demand continues to be for the Isuzu D-Max.’

Last year, the boss of Isuzu UK told how its dealer network expansion was vital to meet customer expectations of service.

Managing director William Brown said: ‘The sales success and positive reaction surrounding the All-New Isuzu D-Max has been both rewarding and challenging, with demand currently outstripping supply.

‘However, with our plans for growth over the coming years, it was vital to have an expanded dealer network in place to deliver the standards of service that our current and future customers expect from the pick-up professionals.’

He was speaking following the addition of Chorley Group to Isuzu’s UK network.