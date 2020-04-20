Online motor retail technology specialist iVendi is giving coronavirus crisis-hit car retailers its latest and most advanced sales software free as of today.

Transact is being made automatically available to its direct dealer customer base to take sales digitally as far as possible under the current circumstances.

It aims to develop online consumer interest in a specific vehicle right through to a final transaction – with the option to do it all online.

Chief executive James Tew, pictured, said Transact was originally due to be launched later this year but its development was accelerated to help dealers right now.

‘We’ve already been providing quite a lot of help to dealers on an individualised basis through our account management team, listening to what they are going through, giving assistance where possible and gauging their mood.

‘In opting to make Transact available to all our direct dealers free of charge, we didn’t want to be seen to be doing something just for the sake of it. We had to be sure that it would offer genuine help to those who will use it.

‘What we are doing is presenting them with something that incorporates our very latest technology and thinking, and which we believe is the ideal solution to enable sales to be maximised and progressed as far as possible under current restrictions.

‘We will continue to waive any charges until we feel the car retail sector is out of the woods, however long that turns out to be.’

iVendi says Transact is the first product of its kind to really enable deals to be created online in the same way as a face-to-face conversation, allowing flexible negotiation over price and other key factors, the sale of value added products and the ability to present multiple finance offers with instant decisioning.

iVendi is launching three products this year – Engage, Convert and Transact – that combined form a comprehensive online sales experience for all vehicle retailers from small dealers to multi-nationals. Convert was launched in January and Engage will be brought to market later this year.

